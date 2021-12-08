HOOD RIVER— Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) presents The Groove Project, a concert celebrating the holiday season, Dec. 17-18. The revamped holiday set, from producer Tim Mayer, gives familiar standards a fresh perspective, making them entertaining and enjoyable for both the audience and musicians, said a press release.
The 80-minute show begins at 7:30 p.m. and includes a compilation of jazzy, groove-punctuated holiday tunes— some new, some familiar, all unique. Musicians performing Mayer on piano, Joanna Grammon on vocals, Dave Henehan on guitar, Jon Green on bass, and Mike Grodner on drums.
“This holiday set is my answer to the musical fruitcake passed around year after year,” said Mayer, producer of The Groove Project and CCA board of director’s member. “The show is a fundraiser for CCA, and we hope it will be enjoyable for attendees as well as fruitful for the center. After the theater’s closure due to COVID-19, CCA is excited for the return live performance in the theater.”
Tickets for The Groove Project may be purchased Tuesday through Saturday at CCA or online at columbiaarts.org for $25 each. Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, only 70 seats will be sold for each performance.
“As the giving season is upon us, we hope that community members continue to support the arts in our region,” said board chair Judie Hanel. “After an arduous couple of years, CCA is excited for the return of live theater and programming. Community support, sponsorship, and donations are a key component of our non-profit’s fundraising, and we know we can count on the support of our beloved Gorge communities.”
For more information on The Groove Project or to donate to or sponsor the Columbia Center for the Arts visit www.columbiaarts.org.
COVID-19 theater protocol
CCA’s top priority is the safety and health of its guests, volunteers, artists, performers, staff, and volunteers.
The theater is an enclosed space. Masks will be required to be worn in the theatre by all except the performers. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter. Additional information can be found on the website.
For questions email director@columbiaarts.org.
