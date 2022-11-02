In Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s biggest, boldest and most emotion-filled program ever, the Gorge Sinfonietta will present Nights of Romance at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center.
The concerts focus on some of the most popular music from the 19th century Romantic tradition. What that means is music with emotional intensity and drama.
“The music of classical composers like Mozart was defined by order and symmetry,” said Sinfonietta conductor Mark Steighner. “But the music of the Romantic period was often drowning in passion and originality.”
Not all Romantic music is about tragic love stories, Steighner said, but explores a wide range of emotions.
The Romantic tradition wasn’t just musical, either. The same approach was happening in poetry, fiction and art. “Artists began showing life as it really is, with all its blemishes, conflicts and extremes.”
The Nights of Romance concert includes the tone poem “Scheherazade,” a musical version of “A Thousand and One Arabian Nights.” It’s full of exotic sounds and color. While it isn’t a concerto, the music features Concertmaster Kirsten Norvell’s violin playing.
In a concert highlighted by collaboration, dancers from the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy will join the orchestra, dancing to Edward Elgar’s “Salut d’Amour.”
“This is a very simple, very beautiful love song without words,” Steighner said. “We’re thrilled to be joined by choreographer Susan Sorensen and her dancers.”
Sorensen has worked with Steighner as choreographer on recent musicals like “Mamma Mia” and “West Side Story.”
Richard Wagner wrote sprawling, hours-long operas, but “Siegfried’s Rhine Journey” is a short and thrilling excerpt from “Twilight of the Gods.” It musically describes a young warrior hero setting off on an adventure.
“Even if you know nothing about classical music, Wagner’s music will sound familiar,” Steighner said. “The movie music we all love, like John Williams’ music for ‘Star Wars’ was influenced by Wagner and the Romantics.”
In a program that’s already exciting, the Second Piano Concerto by Sergei Rachmaninoff might be off the emotional charts. It’s one of the most difficult piano concertos ever written, but also the most romantic. Several of its ravishing melodies have been turned into pop songs, like Eric Carmen’s “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again.”
The piano soloist for the concerto is the incredible Mitchell Jett Spencer, making his debut with the Sinfonietta.
“Mitchell is an amazing, virtuoso talent,” Steighner said. “He moved to the Gorge this past year and we’re incredibly lucky to have him perform with us ... Spencer will be presenting a CGOA Members-only house concert and lecture on Nov. 6. It’s a great reason to become a CGOA member,” Steighner said.
Tickets for the Nights of Romance are $25 for adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 for youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10. The concerts will be presented at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd in Odell. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets for those with SNAP or Oregon Trail Cards.
