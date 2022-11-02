In Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s biggest, boldest and most emotion-filled program ever, the Gorge Sinfonietta will present Nights of Romance at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center.

The concerts focus on some of the most popular music from the 19th century Romantic tradition. What that means is music with emotional intensity and drama.