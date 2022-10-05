Glenwood recently lost another good soul. Family and friends gathered on Sept. 24 to celebrate the life of Diane Stembridge at the home she shared with her long-time partner, Allen Feller. Diane was a kind, fun, caring lady who is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our deepest condolences go to Allen and all of his and Diane’s family. Rest in peace now, dear lady.
•••
On Friday, Sept. 30, Glenwood School held a special remembrance in honor of Orange Shirt Day. This is a day to remember the effects of government-run residential schools on Indigenous Peoples. In these schools, the language and culture of the children was harshly and cruelly taken from them as the government attempted to assimilate the children into the white (European) culture of our country.
The name comes from the experience of one woman, who, as a child, was removed from her home and placed in one of the schools. She was wearing a very special orange shirt her grandmother made for her. Upon her arrival, the clothes she was wearing were taken from her and replaced with a uniform. She never forgot her beautiful orange shirt, and the color orange has always reminded her of that period of her life.
Wearing orange helps to reaffirm that every child matters. The day began with a special assembly at 12:45 p.m., followed by student activities, a moment of silence, and a walk for hope. On this day, Sept. 30, our school joined the nation in remembrance and affirmation that Every Child Matters.
•••
Mt. Adams Resource Stewards recently held their annual photography contest. Well, it just so happens, Glenwood high school has a great photography class and a lot of very talented photographers. Many of their photographs won prizes. In the category of Forest, Flowers and Scenery, Brenna Beeks and Tiana Jackson received first and second place, respectively. In the Traditions & Working Lands category, Tiana Jackson received second place. In the Wildlife category, Peyton Sanchey’s photo received first place and Tiana Jackson placed second. Way to go, girls. Well done.
•••
One of our Glenwood High School seniors is making the Glenwood news again this week, and deservedly so. Landon Sanchey is Washington State University bound in the fall of 2023. Landon, son of Jodi and Ryan Sanchey, has had an outstanding high school career so far. He participates in basketball and track, has maintained high academic standards, worked as youth leader on the YCC crew in the summer, and is currently serving as the Associated Student Body president. The email letter from WSU last week was quite a surprise, as Landon was only two weeks into the 2022-23 school year when notified of his acceptance.
But that’s not all the good news. Landon has also been selected to receive the Distinguished University Achievement Award, valued at $4,000 and renewable for a second year. Students who qualify for this award are among the top 10% of the incoming class.
We are all very proud of Landon. He is an awesome role model and mentor to other students and is living proof that students can and do soar at Glenwood Schools. All that’s left to say is, “Go, Cougs!”
•••
This year, the Glenwood middle school girls began volleyball practices with their coach, Sara McFall. They practiced diligently every afternoon, but with team member count fluctuating between four and five players, they could see they just didn’t have enough girls to make a team. Through Mrs. McFall’s efforts, the Glenwood girls were able to join the Klickitat middle school girls’ team and have been traveling there for practices and games. Although it is a Klickitat team, many of us think of the combined team as “Little Klickwood.” It’s coming together nicely and these Glenwood girls are thankful for a coach/athletic director who went the extra mile to ensure they got to have their fall volleyball season after all. They lost to Lyle with close scores then played Trout Lake on Monday, Sept. 26 and won. I’ll include more game results as their season progresses.
The Klickwood high school girls’ team is well into their season now. They’ve had a few tough losses, but more great wins that losses and are playing very well this season. They had a tough game against Dufur on Tuesday, Sept. 27. It took five games, but Klickwood came out the winner. Way to go, Klickwood.
•••
Halloween is coming soon. The Glenwood Womens Club, Glenwood Grange No. 94, and Glenwood General Store will once again present the Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival on Main Street in Glenwood, to make it an extra special evening for the children and their families. Trunk or Treat will take place from 4–6 p.m. but other activities will continue that evening. Please bring your car trunk or truck tailgate uptown and decorate it, park along Main Street, and allow the kids to trick or treat at your vehicle. Prizes will be awarded for best trunk/tailgate decoration and for best costumes.
The General Store is sponsoring the pumpkin carving contest. If you plan to enter your pumpkin, please have it at the store no later than 5:30 p.m. Prizes for best pumpkins in adult and youth divisions will be awarded at 6 p.m. The store will also be serving complimentary clam chowder, chili, and hot cocoa between 5-7 p.m.
The Hallenbecks will have a fire pit where kids can make s’mores and warm up if it’s a chilly evening, starting around 5:30 or so. I’ve heard that the high school is planning something fun to coincide with Trunk or Treat. I’ll include more details as I receive them. It’s going to be a wildly fun Halloween night in Glenwood.
•••
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Those who would like to see a community column in their community should contact Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenews.com, for details.
