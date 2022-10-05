Mary Pierce new

Glenwood recently lost another good soul. Family and friends gathered on Sept. 24 to celebrate the life of Diane Stembridge at the home she shared with her long-time partner, Allen Feller. Diane was a kind, fun, caring lady who is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our deepest condolences go to Allen and all of his and Diane’s family. Rest in peace now, dear lady.

