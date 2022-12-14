I think our snowy weather is the news most talked about here right now. Wednesday, Nov. 30, we awoke to two feet on the level here at our house. School was canceled for the day and started two hours late on Thursday. If you’re a parent of a Glenwood school student and you’re not sure about the snow routes for these winter days, there is a letter from Ms. Mengarelli posted on the Glenwood Facebook page. You can also call Mrs. Troh in the school office to request a copy of the letter or find out more information.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed we don’t have to use too many more snow days this winter.
Meanwhile, almost everyone in our community was busy trying to shovel and plow their way out, especially those who have long driveways and cattle and horses and other animals to tend to. I hope everyone fared well during the heavy snow and continues to use caution this winter.
The middle school classes hosted a day-long Christmas party for little kids on Sunday, Dec. 4 so the parents could have a free day to go out to lunch, do some Christmas shopping, or just enjoy a peaceful day at home. The lucky little kids were treated to breakfast, lunch, snacks, ornament making, fun games in the gym, a movie, and much more. This was a fundraiser for the middle school but it was also a very fun day for both the big and little kids. Thank you, Glenwood middle school students, for providing this opportunity for parents, and thank you to the parents who helped oversee the day-long party. Our community is fortunate to have such a fun little school.
The middle school basketball teams traveled to Lyle on Dec. 1. The Lyle team generously loaned three of their girls to play with the Glenwood Eagles girls so they would have enough for a team. Although the Eagles girls lost, they played well, as did our middle school boys.
Size and numbers are hard on our middle school teams this season. The boys played at home against Klickitat on Monday, Dec. 5. Klickitat has no girls’ team so our Eagles girls sat this one out. Both teams were scheduled to play Trout Lake middle school teams here on Thursday, Dec. 8. Come on out and cheer loudly for our kids at their games. They may not have the size and numbers, but they sure have a lot of spirit and spunk.
Our Klickwood teams were scheduled to play Lyle-Wishram in Klickitat on Saturday, Dec. 3 but the games were canceled due to unavailability of referees. They won’t have any home games until after the Christmas break, but will be playing in the Condon Tournament on Dec. 9-10. They’ll also be participating in the Helix Tournament on Dec. 16-17. Good luck, Klickwood.
If you haven’t yet seen the new trophy case at the school, be sure to check it out the next time you have occasion to go up to school. It’s located in the hallway by the gym doors, across from the existing trophy case. What makes the new case really special, besides how very neat it looks, is that it was built by Justin Ohnemus, who donated his work on this project to the school. Justin, we appreciate you so much for all you do to support the Glenwood kids. Thank you for the beautiful new trophy case.
The school Christmas concert will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in the gym. All the elementary students will perform and we’ll be treated to a performance by the high school drama class. Afterward, Santa will be waiting to greet all the little kids in the multi-purpose room and hand out treats.
If you’ve been in the Glenwood General Store lately, you may have noticed the box sitting in a prominent spot at the front of the store for the annual toy drive for foster children in Klickitat County. If you can help with this great project, please bring an unwrapped gift and place it in the box. This toy drive will end soon, so time is really important here. Thank you all for any help you can give this holiday season.
We’ve been hearing about lots of vehicle accidents caused by the snowy, slick conditions. Remember, you can go the speed limit or you can slow down and be much more safe and much more likely to make it to your destination. Be safe out there, friends.
Mary Pierce writes about the community of Glenwood every other week in Columbia Gorge News. Please send any news items to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
