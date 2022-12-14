Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

I think our snowy weather is the news most talked about here right now. Wednesday, Nov. 30, we awoke to two feet on the level here at our house. School was canceled for the day and started two hours late on Thursday. If you’re a parent of a Glenwood school student and you’re not sure about the snow routes for these winter days, there is a letter from Ms. Mengarelli posted on the Glenwood Facebook page. You can also call Mrs. Troh in the school office to request a copy of the letter or find out more information.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed we don’t have to use too many more snow days this winter.