I really enjoy keeping in touch with former Glenwood students. Last week, my Tuesday was made brighter by a phone call from 2020 graduate and sweet friend Brooklyn Emerson. It was great to hear her voice and catch up on all the happenings in her very full life. Brooklyn, daughter of Cheyenne and Mike, has been attending Central Oregon Community College, where she will receive her A.S. degree in fire science this June. She currently is employed as a fire fighter for Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue and will return to COCC in the fall to begin her studies toward an A.S. degree in paramedicine.
Brooklyn’s long-term goal is to become a flight medic and work for a company such as Lifeflight. Brooklyn joined the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department as a high school student and took her role of serving her community very seriously. Whatever the future holds for Brooklyn, we can be certain it will involve serving people and communities. We here in your hometown are so proud of you, Brooklyn. Keep up the good work.
I also heard from sweet friend Marquis Tyndall, another member of the Glenwood High School class of 2020. Marquis is in the electrical program at Perry Technical Institute in Yakima. She has one year left of her schooling. This semester she’s studying National Electric Codes (NEC) and WAC/RCW rules, laws, and procedures. This involves a lot of hands-on labs. Marquis will be taking the general electrical administrator certification exam this semester, which will allow her to be assigned to a single general electrical contractor or any specialty electrical contractor, as their administrator. Her job will be to ensure electrical contractors obey the state electrical laws, rules, and regulations. It’s rare that students sit for this exam while still in school, so Marquis is ahead of the game and says, “Wish me luck!”
When Marquis graduates in March 2023, she will have 3,000 clock hours and may qualify as a third-year recognized electrical trainee by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industry, toward her journeyman certification. She says she has been the only woman in her class so far and used to be the only woman in the entire electrical department. She’s thankful a few women have now enrolled in other classes in the electrical department. The big news for Marquis is that she will soon be featured and interviewed for Perry’s “Women in Trades” conference, to answer questions and talk about her experiences at Perry. Marquis says, “I am very thankful and incredibly happy with all the opportunities I am gaining from going to a trade school instead of a four-year college, and I look forward to my future as an electrician.”
Way to go, Marquis. Your hometown community is very proud of all you have accomplished.
Here at Glenwood High School, junior Alise Gimlin, daughter of Brent and Amy, is participating in the running start program through Walla Walla Community College. For the winter 2022 term, Alise achieved the academic honor of placement on the vice-president’s list at the college. She plans to receive her A.A. degree through Walla Walla Community College at the same time she receives her high school diploma in June of 2023. Talk about running start, Alise is really zipping right along with her college plans. Congratulations, Alise.
The Glenwood Eagles high school and middle school track teams have been practicing hard despite the incredibly adverse weather conditions we’ve had lately. The middle school’s only home meet took place at Eldred Field at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19. The high school had their home meet on Thursday, April 21. This news was submitted prior to the meet. I’ll gather results to share in the next news column.
Now let’s talk about baseball. I don’t have all the names and all the teams, but some of the Glenwood athletes are participating in baseball and softball this spring. When I receive more information, I’ll share it in this column. For now, we know that Jocee Hoctor, a sixth grader, is playing softball on the White Salmon team she’s been a part of for the last few years. They call themselves the Goatheads because their playing field seems to be prime habitat for that weed. Jocee’s mom, Jaecee, is the team coach. They’ve been practicing for a few weeks now in all kinds of weather and participated in opening day ceremonies and games on April 16 at the Mt. Adams Little League ball park in White Salmon. Watching them in their practices, I just have to say, those girls are going to be awesome this season.
Jocee’s little sister Jentry Hoctor and her second-grade classmate Aliaya Kessinger will be playing coach pitch baseball for the first time on the Trout Lake team coached by Alisa Meyer-Parker. This will be a fun experience for the girls. For me, it will be extra special because we will have a Trout Lake niece, also a second grader, and a Glenwood granddaughter playing on the same team. How fun! I think this is going to be a very busy spring for all involved.
The Camas Prairie and Vicinity Pioneers Association will hold their spring meeting on Sunday, May 1 in the Glenwood school multipurpose room. There will be a potluck luncheon at 1 p.m. with a discussion and slide show about our beautiful Mt. Adams Cemetery. Following the cemetery presentation, President Jerry Dean will open the floor to any further discussions and topics for future meetings. All are welcome to attend. The history of our valley is a fascinating topic, whether your family was here many generations ago or newly settled in the community.
Do you have an upcoming event in search of a venue? The Glenwood Rodeo Association has been a big part of the Glenwood Community and Klickitat County for 87 years. The Association is strictly a non-profit organization. As such, the rodeo grounds and/or dance hall are available to rent for public and private events. For more rental information, please contact Chris Miller at 364-3427.
