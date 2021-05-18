On May 22-23, Friends of the Mill A Little Free Library (FOLFL) will hold its annual plant sale at the Gallery at 3632 Cook-Underwood Road in Mill A. The sale will be held both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
All COVID safeguards in place on those dates will be followed, and organizers are expecting everyone to be safe and sensible, said a press release.
Vegetable starts, annuals, perennials, herbs, shrubs, ornamental grasses, native plants and more will be available. All plants are grown in the area and ready for planting in local yards and gardens.
Visitors can also check out and purchase the artwork in the Gallery.
Past fundraisers have been used to build several Little Free Libraries, buy a bench for readers to use at the Mill A Little Free Library, support local food banks, purchase children’s books, and pay for a new Mill A community sign.
For more information, contact Johanna Roe at 509-538-2643.
