VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries has appointed Justin Keeler to take over as Executive Director on an Interim basis starting on Aug. 1, following the upcoming retirement of Amelia Shelley at the end of July. In March, Shelley announced she would retire effective July 31 after nearly 8 years as Executive Director of the library district and over 25 years of public service as a library administrator.
Keeler, who during 13 years with the district most recently has been serving as Outreach and Community Partnerships Director, was named by the FVRLibraries Board of Trustees to serve in the role while a search for a new executive director continues to take place. His priorities for the coming months include helping the district transition to a new Operations Center in August, setting the 2024 budget, and continuing the work done to build a new Woodland Community Library.
“I’m honored to be named interim director, and look forward to working with the staff and Board to continue providing the library’s resources and services to our communities while helping us transition through our ongoing hiring process for our next Executive Director,” Keeler said.
Prior to his role as Outreach and Community Partnerships Director, Keeler held several roles within the organization, including Branch Manager at both La Center and Woodland Community Libraries. Prior to joining FVRLibraries, he worked in multiple libraries in the Midwest. He received his Master of Library Science in 2002 from Kent State University, and an Executive Master of Public Administration from Portland State University in 2015.
Keeler’s appointment as Interim Executive Director will continue until a new director has been selected.
FVRLibraries’ Board of Trustees has hired Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to conduct the search for the library’s next Executive Director. Recruitment began in early July, with a review of applications set for August 6. The organization plans on holding a first round of virtual interviews with candidates at the end of August, with finalists visiting the district for public meetings, interviews and a tour of library locations the last week in September. More information about the recruitment can be found here: https://bit.ly/FVRLibrariesExecDir.
