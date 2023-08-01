VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries has appointed Justin Keeler to take over as Executive Director on an Interim basis starting on Aug. 1, following the upcoming retirement of Amelia Shelley at the end of July. In March, Shelley announced she would retire effective July 31 after nearly 8 years as Executive Director of the library district and over 25 years of public service as a library administrator.

Keeler, who during 13 years with the district most recently has been serving as Outreach and Community Partnerships Director, was named by the FVRLibraries Board of Trustees to serve in the role while a search for a new executive director continues to take place. His priorities for the coming months include helping the district transition to a new Operations Center in August, setting the 2024 budget, and continuing the work done to build a new Woodland Community Library.