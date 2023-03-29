Exploring community, outdoors through art

The river still runs on a snowy day. Pictured here is Carver along with a couple of friends kayaking on the White Salmon River. 

 Contributed photo

By the time this is published, Eliza Carver will be on a 21-day trip down the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River.

Carver grew up in a small town in Vermont with a pen and paper in hand. From a young age, she showed a love for both drawing and the outdoors. Fortunately, that excitement never waived. As an adult, Carver combined those passions into crafting light-hearted, whimsical art designs that represent the same playfulness she felt as a kid.

Holographic stickers for the Columbia Gorge Juinor Kayak Club, a local organization dedicated to connecting youth in the Gorge to whitewater kayaking. 
Finished mural at Tokki Art Supplies. 
Concept art of the mural at The Clay Commons. 