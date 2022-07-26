The Granada Theatre in The Dalles is featuring Seattle-based musician Richard “Wayo” Hogan on Aug. 6, who will be presenting a first-of-its-kind one-man musical.
“Playball Rag” is an afterlife baseball comedy expose of the Federal Reserve. In purgatory, the famous “Gas House Gang” from the St Louis Cardinals has a new roster of players, including a number of American heroes such as Nikola Tesla, Geronimo, John F. Kennedy and Babe Ruth.
“Their ensuing conversation and songs inspire a closer look at some of our past faux pas, but mostly just a mad passion for the game, and a willingness to play the game to end all games,” Hogan said. “We take a few time-traveling journeys to readdress some of our haunting failures, and come out smelling like a rose.”
Tickets are $20 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“I’m not trying to say anything is real or false, I’m just trying to laugh at everything, because it’s hilarious," Hogan said.
One last piece of advice for attendees: “Beware of random portal openings.”
