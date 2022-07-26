The Granada Theatre in The Dalles is featuring Seattle-based musician Richard “Wayo” Hogan on Aug. 6, who will be presenting a first-of-its-kind one-man musical.

“Playball Rag” is an afterlife baseball comedy expose of the Federal Reserve. In purgatory, the famous “Gas House Gang” from the St Louis Cardinals has a new roster of players, including a number of American heroes such as Nikola Tesla, Geronimo, John F. Kennedy and Babe Ruth.