I’d like to share a story about a life well lived. On Saturday, July 29, Glenn and I drove to Prineville to attend a celebration of long-time friend Mike Templeton. Close to 300 guests gathered in Carey Foster Hall at the Crook County fairgrounds, with close to 300 for a memorial for Mike, who passed away in April of this year. Mike, Glenn and Warren Ladiges graduated together in the Glenwood High School class of 1964 and the Washington State University class of 1968. Glenn and Mike both received degrees in Forest Management, while Warren went on to Veterinary School in Pullman.