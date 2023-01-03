Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Jan. 5, 5 p.m. — Jazz trio to play at Phelps Creek Tasting Room.
Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. — Your hosts Dave Henehan and Chic Preston are joined by the wonderful Kerry Williams on mandolin and vocals.
Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. — The Performing Arts Initiative hosts Illuminated Cello at the Bingen Theater. Proceeds from this event will help the efforts of the Performing Arts Initiative in 2023.
Everybody’s Brewing Live Music
177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
Jan. 9, 6 p.m. — Rishell Graves to perform soulful songs.
Trout Lake Hall kids show
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Jan. 7, 4 p.m. — Red Yarn (aka Andy Furgeson) is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves folksongs and puppetry into high-energy shows for all ages.
Comedy Night at The Granada
221 E. Second St., The Dalles
Jan. 7, 7 p.m. — Sean Jordan, Dylan Jenkins, and Tory Ward to perform comedy at The Granada Theater.
