Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Dia de Los Muertos at Kickstand
1235 State St., Hood River
Nov. 2, 5 p.m. — Live music from Grupo Morteno
301 Country Club Road, Hood River
Nov. 3, 5 p.m. — Jazz trio to play outside as long as the weather holds at Phelps Creek Tasting Room.
Hood River Valley High,1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River
Nov. 4-5, 7 p.m.; Nov. 6, 2 p.m. — A HRVHS Performing Arts Department production. Tickets on sale online, at the door, or at Waucoma Bookstore.
Live Music: Chihuahua Desert
Nov. 4, 6 p.m. — The Pines 1852 hosting western band Chihuahua Desert.
Traditional Storytelling with Jefferson Greene
722 Court St., The Dalles
Nov. 5, 2 p.m. — Join The Dalles Public Library for an afternoon of traditional storytelling with Jefferson Greene, born and raising on Warm Springs Indian Reservation, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.
Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Presto, featuring Mike Grodner on drums. No cover charge. All ages.
Spooky Aerial Spectacular
417 W Steuben St., Bingen
Live Music: The Growlerzz
1850 Country Club Road, Hood River
Nov. 5, 7 p.m. — Join The Growlerzz, feat. Tim Mayer on keys, for an evening of great music at Tabby’s Hole in One Bar & Grill.
390 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks
Nov. 5, 5 p.m. — The West Goats to perform in Cascade Locks
1535 Bargeway Pub, The Dalles
Nov. 2, 5 p.m. — Eli Howard solo performance at Bargeway Pub
Live Shows at Trout Lake Hall
15 Guler Road, Trout Lake
Nov. 3, 7 p.m. — Fogholler. Free entry.
Nov. 4, 8 p.m. — The Quick & Easy Boys. $15 Tickets
Nov. 5, 8 p.m. — Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Country Band. $20
