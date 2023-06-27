Last Wednesday morning, the Four Seasons Cherry Tree Sculpture commissioned by The Dalles Beautification Committee was installed at the Kelly Street Triangle at Kelly and 12th Street. The sculpture was created by fabrication students at Columbia Gorge Community College, and was installed with the assistance of The Dalles Transportation Division. It will serve to replace the ones stolen from that location earlier this year.
