The Chinook Campus Pantry is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. (or until the last client is served).
The pantry offers fresh produce and shelf-stable items for free to anyone who asks.
There is no qualifying paperwork or other requirement.
The pantry is located on The Dalles Campus, at the end of Building 4 (the Art building). If the door is up, the pantry is open.
Visitors are asked to please wear a mask, observe social distancing and wash their hands before coming in, and wait in your car if there are two or more people already inside.
If you have questions, contact campuspantry@cgcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.