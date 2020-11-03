“Wild at Heart: Naturally Inspired” opens Nov. 6 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River.
The exhibit, which runs through Nov. 28, celebrates the unexpected ways in which nature inspires and informs the work of nine talented regional artists and artisans, according to Gallery Manager Carolyn Hopkins.
“This diverse work has a strong thread running through it — causing the viewer to reflect how we mentally process our surroundings and how our surroundings influence us,” Hopkins said.
Artists included in this show are Sally Gilchrist, Molly Holmlund, Julie Beeler, LB Buchan and Jen Smith.
The gallery shop will be specially stocked to feature work that reflects the theme of the show with items by Audrey Schlemmer, Rebecca Bashara, and Kristine Van Raden. The lobby will feature work by Andrew Meyers.
Expect changes when you come to the arts center. Due to the new COVID-19 public spaces restrictions, staff monitors visitor capacity, providing sanitation at the door, upholding six-foot social distancing, and requiring visitors to wear masks. No food or drinks are served during the opening.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and private tours are available by appointment. Contact the gallery manager to schedule an appointment at 541-387-8877 or email at gallery@columiaarts.org.
Artwork can also be found in the webstore at www.columbiaarts.org/shop.
For more info about the show and to see the artwork for sale online, visit columbiaarts.org.
Best of Gorge
The Best of Show award from the September “Best of the Gorge” show went to MacRae Wylde of Hood River for his piece Inside Truth, a large steel sculpture featuring the word “Truth.”
Second place was awarded to Robyn Johnsen of The Dalles for her painting, “I Can No Longer Shop Happily,” a painting of a woman making her way down a store aisle with two javajinas flanking her sides.
Third place was awarded to Christopher Pothier of The Dalles for his painting “Pandemia,” featuring two figures standing face to face in a post-apocalyptic haze, one in a pinstripe business suit and the other in an orange hazmat suit and gas mask.
