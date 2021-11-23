The Cascade Singers will be presenting its 2021 Christmas Concerts at four different churches in The Dalles. Each concert is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend. All donations will remain with the church we perform at on that day to support their music program. The program contains several choral holiday favorites (“With a twist of course” said Director Garry Estep), as well as solo, trio, quartet performances, and ending with a sing-along.
The schedule is as follows: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, 10th and Union); Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. at United Church of Christ Congregational, Fifth and Court; Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1805 Minnesota St.; Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark.
Commented