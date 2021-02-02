Congressman Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) was appointed to the House Judiciary Committee Jan. 27, which has jurisdiction over a wide array of matters relating to the administration of justice in federal courts, civil liberties, oversight of the United States Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, legal and regulatory reform, innovation, competition and anti-trust laws, terrorism and crime and immigration reform.
“I am honored to have been appointed to the House Judiciary Committee,” said Congressman Bentz. “As a trained attorney and former Oregon state legislator, I will bring real world experience to the Judiciary Committee’s important role."
