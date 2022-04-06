Program planned April 12
THE DALLES — Oregon-based author Richard Etulain and Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum are hosting a book signing, program and conversation featuring Etulain’s 2021 book, “Mark O. Hatfield: Oregon Statesman,” on Tuesday, April 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for museum members, $15 non-members.
Etulain is a college professor and writer on the history of the American West. His biography of Hatfield is his 60th book. Throughout the biography, Etulain focuses on Hatfield as a force in Oregon state politics, but also examines his tenure as a U.S. senator, when he garnered attention early on for his stance against the Vietnam War, and later for his anti-nuclear position.
The private life, the public figure, the man of faith and family, of an older West and the new: This biography, while compact, captures Mark Hatfield in full as a major western politician of the 20th century, said a press release.
