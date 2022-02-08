Noteworthy, Brigham Young University’s top female a cappella ensemble, is coming to The Dalles.
The group will perform Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth (17 and under) or $50 for a family of six and can be purchased on Eventbrite at byunoteworthythedalles.eventbrite.com.
“Noteworthy’s nine performers put a unique spin on hit songs, creating powerful arrangements using only their voices,” said a press release. “Their wide-ranging repertoire includes rock, pop, jazz, R&B, spiritual music and other genres.”
After first coming together in 2003, Noteworthy was crowned champion of the International Championship of College A Cappella in 2007 and was chosen to compete on the first season of NBC ‘s show The Sing-Off in 2009. In October 2015, the ensemble’s music video “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)” racked up more than 3 million views in its first two weeks on YouTube.
“This is a very exciting opportunity for our area”, said Debby Jones, who is helping coordinate the event. “Our area is beginning to be known for its support for musical entertainment, thanks to Patti Blagg and the Community Concert Series. The outstanding talent that Noteworthy brings fits perfectly. If you’ve never seen any of their videos, I encourage you to check them out on YouTube. You won’t want to miss their performance.”
Noteworthy is currently under the direction of former Noteworthy member Amy Lynn Whitcomb, who performed with the group during their run on The Sing-Off and later appeared as a solo artist on The Voice. She said she has learned to think “outside the box” in her years as a performer and sees that same potential in Noteworthy.
“I want to foster and hone in on what makes Noteworthy unique naturally,” Whitcomb said. “I want to use the fact that we are women with strong values, with testimonies of Christ, and with purpose and understanding of who we are.”
For more information about Noteworthy, visit pam.byu.edu/ensembles/noteworthy.
