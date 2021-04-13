Gorge Cross Country
Oregon IMC District Boys Team Champions, Runners-up
2021 – Hood River, The Dalles
2019 – The Dalles, Crook County
2018 – Crook County, Hood River
Oregon CRC District Boys Champions, Runners-up
2017 – Hood River, The Dalles
2016 – Hood River, The Dalles
2015 – Hood River, Hermiston
Oregon IMC District Girls Champions
2021 – Hood River, The Dalles
2019 – Hood River, The Dalles
2018 – * Hood River, The Dalles
Oregon CRC District Girls Champions, Runners-up
2017 – Hood River, Hermiston
2016 – Hood River, The Dalles
2015 – The Dalles, Hood River
* = also won state championship
Commented