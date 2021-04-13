Gorge Cross Country

Oregon IMC District Boys Team Champions, Runners-up

2021 – Hood River, The Dalles

2019 – The Dalles, Crook County

2018 – Crook County, Hood River

Oregon CRC District Boys Champions, Runners-up

2017 – Hood River, The Dalles

2016 – Hood River, The Dalles

2015 – Hood River, Hermiston

Oregon IMC District Girls Champions

2021 – Hood River, The Dalles

2019 – Hood River, The Dalles

2018 – * Hood River, The Dalles

Oregon CRC District Girls Champions, Runners-up

2017 – Hood River, Hermiston

2016 – Hood River, The Dalles

2015 – The Dalles, Hood River

* = also won state championship