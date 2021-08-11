Judy Galloway Barbershopper of the Year

Judy Galloway, of Hood River, and John Rettenmayer, president of the men’s Evergreen District; Galloway was awarded the 2020 Barbershopper of the Year award for the Evergreen District.

 Contributed photo

New Harmony of the Gorge Director Judy Galloway, of Hood River, was honored at a May mixed rehearsal and awarded 2020 Barbershopper of the Year. John Rettenmayer, president of the men’s Evergreen District, along with other board members, surprised Galloway with the honor of being the first woman to garner the distinction for the district, which spans Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, as well as British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. Harmony of the Gorge has weekly rehearsals at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bingen/White Salmon from 6-8 p.m. during the summer and most recently performed at Fourth of July events in Hood River and White Salmon. For more information, visit www.harmonyofthegorge.com.