New Harmony of the Gorge Director Judy Galloway, of Hood River, was honored at a May mixed rehearsal and awarded 2020 Barbershopper of the Year. John Rettenmayer, president of the men’s Evergreen District, along with other board members, surprised Galloway with the honor of being the first woman to garner the distinction for the district, which spans Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, as well as British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. Harmony of the Gorge has weekly rehearsals at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bingen/White Salmon from 6-8 p.m. during the summer and most recently performed at Fourth of July events in Hood River and White Salmon. For more information, visit www.harmonyofthegorge.com.
- Vacasa needs Housekeepers in the Columbia Gorge, OR/WA! (White Salmon, WA/ Hood River, OR)
- Preschool Teacher & Lead Teachers wanted!
- Hiring School Bus Drivers for the Columbia River Gorge
- OPERATIONS ASSISTANT Bicoastal Media
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Journeyman Wireman
- Checkers needed for Parkdale pear harvest.
- Wireman Apprentice
- SKAMANIA COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES
- SKAMANIA COUNTY CLERK DEPUTY
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
