HOOD RIVER — Five-year-old cancer warrior Layla Gaffney has a dream to go on a trip to Disney World, and the community can help make that happen.
Layla is a 5-year-old Hood River local who was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Her story has reached California-based nonprofit Campaign One At A Time, and the organization has launched a fundraising campaign for Layla to fulfill her dream of going to Disney World.
“Layla’s journey started with a constant low-grade fever, a severe drop in her appetite, fatigue, and a slight cough,” reads Layla’s Campaign One At A Time page. “One day, her face got extremely swollen so she was taken to the local ER where they thought she shad Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis.
“She woke up the following day struggling to breathe, and with an even more swollen face. Layla was taken back to the ER where they found a mass in her lungs, and fluid in her lungs and around her heart. She was immediately rushed to Randall Children’s Hospital where they diagnosed her with cancer that night. The following day, Layla was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
“T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is pretty rare in girls her age,” the page continues. “And so, she got diagnosed far later than most kids do, which brought about some extra complications. The hospital had to get together with a team of doctors from across the United States to figure out an exact plan for her because she was a high-risk case. And yet, she is the most positive little ray of sunshine you can imagine! It blows people away how casually she talks about having cancer. It’s just become a part of her life now.”
Campaign One At A Time has a mission of ensuring no child battling a severe illness ever feels alone, said a press release. Help make Layla’s dream come true by visiting campaignoaat.org/laylastrong. Donations can also be made via VENMO to @campaignoaat with a note that says #LaylaStrong. Any and all donations made towards Campaign One At A Time can be tax deductible. For more information about Campaign One At A Time, visit www.campaignoaat.org.
