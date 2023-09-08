WHITE SALMON — During the spring of last year, the White Salmon Valley School District faced an unprecedented period of challenges characterized by severe budget shortfalls and staffing reductions, impacting students, staff and community members alike. In response, the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) quickly stepped forward with an $87,325 grant for the district, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to supporting White Salmon schools.
“The WSVEF has been a dedicated and reliable partner to the White Salmon schools and will continue this legacy of support in times of both challenge and triumph,” said Executive Director Kylie Uffelman. “I am excited to be working in partnership with our new superintendent, Rich Polkinghorn, who will be allocating these funds to areas that require immediate attention and support. I believe that our schools are in very capable hands with his new leadership.”
The WSVEF’s broad base of community support makes such grants possible. Since 2006, more than $825,000 in community-raised donations have been awarded to the schools directly from WSVEF. Community donations have also been leveraged through WSVEF grant writing services to secure more than $6.4 million in grants from outside funding sources. Uffelman credits the success of the foundation’s efforts to supporters and donors who understand the vital importance of having thriving public schools in our community.
Join the community in support and celebration of this important work by attending the upcoming Gorge Grape Escape Fundraiser on Oct. 14. This year’s derby inspired theme is “Off to the Races to Support our Schools.” Tickets available at onecau.se/wsvef.
The WSVEF is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education in our community by securing funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in our teachers. Check out www.wsvef.org to get involved, donate, or learn more.
