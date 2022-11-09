The City of White Salmon is hosting another round of "Let's Talk" discussions tonight, Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m., this time focused on childcare needs in the community
A childcare needs assessment for Klickitat County last year found that licensed childcare availability only meets the needs of approximately 15 percent (144 children) of children under six whose parents are in the workforce and need care. The 98672 zip code, which includes White Salmon, has an even lower estimated met need.
Join online Wednesday Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss childcare challenges and how we can all work together to find better solutions. Hear what is already underway and ideas that are being explored.
What is "Let's Talk, White Salmon?"
A monthly(ish) online forum that allows residents of White Salmon and surrounding areas to have productive discussions about the future we want to build for our community.
Why is the City holding these conversations?
White Salmon community members are passionate about this very special city. We want to ensure that residents, council members, and city staff are making the best decisions for our collective future. Let's harness that energy for productive discussion and translate it into action. We believe that Let's Talk, White Salmon will help break down barriers. We all want the best for our city, but we all bring differing perspectives about what that can look like. This diversity of viewpoints can be a great thing, but only if we can all share our ideas, listen to and respect each other, and ensure we have a solid understanding of key issues. We believe that Let's Talk, White Salmon will create a dialogue. Even with City meetings moving online, it can be difficult for many residents to attend the meetings, stay informed, and weigh in on City happenings. We hope a more casual, conversational format will feel welcoming and help open up an ongoing dialogue between city leaders/staff and community members.
What is the format?
Facebook Livestream - sign up via the event page in advance to receive a reminder. Participate live by asking questions via comments or join the Zoom room to ask via audio/video. Can't make it? Watch on demand to catch up on what was discussed. First 20 minutes: Each session will kick off with a guest speaker(s), giving background on a key issue to inform the audience on its current state, challenges, and opportunities. Remaining 40+ minutes: The audience will then have the chance to dive in with questions and comments for discussion with the guest(s) and/or the Mayor and/or City Council Members. Let's Talk, White Salmon constitutes a special meeting of the City of White Salmon as three or more council members may be present.
