What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
Sept. 22-23 & Sept. 29-30 — Timewinder Tales, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River. Matinee performance Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Live performance; newest rendition of Cemetery Tales. Tickets $20/person at the museum or hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. Doors open 30 minutes prior. Refreshments, drinks available. Wearing vintage clothing or accessories encouraged.
Community events
Sept. 18 — Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, noon at Cousins Restaurant, The Dalles. Program to feature Rymmel Lovell and Deidre Baumgarten; dues ($35) collected and volunteer hours logged. For more info call Julie Carter, 541-705-0047.
Sept. 18 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Sept. 18 — Kerry Grombacher Concert, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Free. All are welcome. Info at wasco-countylibrary.com or call 541-296-2815.
Sept. 19 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 19 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Sept. 20 — Registration Due for Wasco County Historical Society Trip to Oregon Historical Society on Oct. 4. Cost $50 person; RSVP to Nancy Proctor at 541-980-1777.
Sept. 20 — Veterans Stand Down, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Civic, 323 E. Fourth, The Dalles. Exclusive event for vets and families. Vets services available, free cold weather clothing and more. Free food for vets; food for purchase for families. Questions to Manuel.RINCON@employ.oregon.gov.
Sept. 20 — Columbia Area Transit (CAT) Public Hearing, 4-4:15 p.m.; monthly board of directors meeting to follow. Make comment by calling 253-215- 8782, Meeting ID: 810 8452 3816, Password: 409367 or us02web.zoom.us/j/81084523816?pwd=L3I4eUttZWU5OXZEYkJjUmZlQ2I0QT09.
Sept. 20 — Hidden History: Climbing Mount Hood, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. With Dr. Stephen Boyer, emergency medicine specialist in Portland and masters in glacial geology. Free; $10 donation appreciated.
Sept. 21 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. in person at 211 Webber St., The Dalles, or via Zoom, zoom.us/j/8323818500; Meeting ID: 832 381 8500.
Sept. 21 — Mercado del Valle, 4-6 p.m. at the Odell Neighborhood Park, 3167 Tamarack Road. Gorge Grown Food Network.
Sept. 22 — Beer and Book Fair, 4-7 p.m. at Working Hands Brewery, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Featuring local author Tina Ontiveros. Hosted by Waucoma Bookstore and Working Hands. Books, nostalgic goods; book signing and reading.
Sept. 22-23 — High Prairie Community Yard Sale and Mini Firehouse Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maps at the Old Fire Station, 704 Centerville Highway, and the community center. Food and beverages also for sale. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
Sept. 23 — Mobile Paper Shredding Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles. Cost $6 per 12x12x15-inch box; event ends at box truck capacity.
Sept. 23 — Art at the Heart Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. E. and W. Main Street in downtown Goldendale. Vendors, performances and workshops.
Sept. 23 — Block Party, 3-6 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, The Dalles. Food, music, prizes (no Saturday night bingo). Celebrating National Senior Center Month.
Sept. 23-24 — Music by Local Composers and Arrangers, Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Admission by donation. Presented by The Dalles Cascade Singers.
Sept. 25 — Drop-In Center Open House, 5-7 p.m. at The Next Door, 1113 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Learn about programs, services for area youth (mentoring, outreach, like skills training, native supports, more).
Sept. 25 — Voci Community Choir Open House, 6:30 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. For new singers. Led by Dan Kenealy. Focus on fun and familiar songs. No audition, singers at every experience level welcome. More at gorgeorchestra.org.
Sept. 26 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Sept. 26 — Trout Lake Community Council, 7 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/86436531306; Meeting ID: 864 3653 1306. Special meeting with Jeff Hunter, Klickitat Co. Public Works, on revised draft Title 12 “Transportation Standards.” Public hearing will be Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 — Tull Fall Chinook Salmon Return, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery. Best time to view is morning. Info at 509-493-1730.
Sept. 28 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Heart Island Farm, Hood River. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
Sept. 28 — Community Reads KOOBDOOGA: Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby VanPelt Artists’ Reception, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Gallery of the White Salmon Valley Community Library.
Sept. 29 — Hood River String Quartet, 7 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Free; donations at door support FISH and CGOA.
Sept. 30 — Nichols Natural Area Cleanup, 9:30-11:30 a.m. in front of the Hampton Inn. Columbia River-keeper’s river cleanup near the Hood River Waterfront. Family friendly; RSVP at columbiariverkeeper.org.
Sept. 30 — Fiesta Cultural Del Gorge, 1-5 p.m. at One Community Health, 849 Pacific Ave., Hood River. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with food, music, entertainment and raffle prizes. COVID, flu shots available.
Oct. 1 — Memorial Scholarship Horse Show at the Ft. Dalles Riders’ Arena, 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles. For inquiries and info contact Vicki Sallee at 541-993-7900 or vasalle@gmail.com.
Oct. 2 & 16 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Oct. 3 & 17— Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Oct. 4 — Oregon Historical Society Fieldtrip to downtown Portland. Organized by the Wasco County Historical Society. Registration due Sept. 20. Cost $50 person; RSVP to Nancy Proctor at 541-980-1777.
Oct. 4 — Criminal Record Expungement Clinic, 3-6 p.m. at 601 Cascade, Hood River. No appointment necessary. Free legal assistance to apply to set aside Oregon criminal records. Email lynnmarie.crider@gmail.com.
Oct. 4 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Oct. 5 — Criminal Record Expungement Clinic, 3-6 p.m. at 202 E. Fifth, The Dalles. No appointment necessary. Free legal assistance to apply to set aside Oregon criminal records. Email lynnmarie.crider@gmail.com.
Oct. 5 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
Oct. 5 — Community Reads KOOBDOOGA: Meet the Author: Shelby Van Pelt, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Gallery of the White Salmon Valley Community Library
Oct. 5-7 — Muralfest Northwest at The Dalles City Hall parking lot next to the cherry mural. New mural; dedication and celebration Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
Oct. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Oct. 7 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Oct. 9 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Oct. 9 — Monthly Grief Group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Pioneer Center, 501 NE Washington St. For anyone grieving a loss. More info at maggie@maggieconverse.com or 503-395-4738.
Oct. 10 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 10 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Oct. 10 & 24 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Oct. 12 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
Oct. 12 — Community Reads KOOBDOOGA: Aging in the Gorge, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Gallery of the White Salmon Valley Community Library.
Oct. 17 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Oct. 18 — Hidden History: On Quilts, 7 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Free; $10 donation appreciated.
Oct. 19 — 51st Annual Beef & Burgundy Dinner and Auction, 5 p.m. at the Shilo Inn Portage Grill, The Dalles. Hosted by Wasco County Republicans with guest Sarah Palin. Tickets at www.wascocountyrepublicans.com.
Oct. 19 — Community Reads KOOBDOOGA: Giant Pacific Octopus by Marley Loomis, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Gallery of the White Salmon Community Library
Oct 26 — Community Reads KOOBDOOGA: My Octopus Teacher 2020 Documentary, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Gallery of the White Salmon Community Library
Ongoing
First Monday — Adult Writers Group, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Mondays & Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at OSU Extension Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Questions, samples may be dropped off Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., or email hood.osumastergardener@gmail.com.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at White Salmon’s City Park. Through Sept. 26.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome.
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Wednesdays thru Memorial Day — Free Parking, 3-6 p.m. downtown Hood River.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River. For more information contact Kori Walsh at Heronbird@aol.com.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — Recovery Café, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Salmon Grange. Lunch served; recovery circle 1-2 p.m. All welcome.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. Upcoming programs: Sept. 21, Neita Cecil on NCPHD Tobacco Cessation project; Sept. 28, Davina Craig, YesDHS PAC. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Fridays — Fun Friday, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. For kids 5-10 in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing. Arts, crafts, games; each week is different and always fun.
Saturdays — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River (thru Nov. 18); Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway (thru Sept 30); The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Union and E. Fifth St. (thru Oct. 14).
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows: Walmart, 2700 Wasco St., Hood River, first Saturday; Tum-A-Lum, 408 Highway 35, third Saturday; Hood River Supply, 1995 12th St., second and fourth Saturdays.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
