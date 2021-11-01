What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length.
Is your club or organization planning a holiday event, Nov. 17 through Jan. 1? Send your items to Trisha Walker, trishaw@gorgenew.com, or call 541-386-1234 ext. 109 for more information. Items will be included in our weekly What’s Happening listing, as well as the annual Gift Guide special publication, this year inserting in the Nov. 17 edition of Columbia Gorge News.
On Stage
Nov. 5-6 — “Puffs: Or Seven Incredibly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” 7 p.m. at the Hood River Valley High Bowe Theater. Presented by HRVHS Performing Arts Department. Masks must be worn, social distancing required. Tickets at the door or Waucoma Bookstore.
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Nov. 1 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Nov. 1-30 — Signups for the Lyle Lions Christmas Baskets. For area served by Lyle School District; pickup Dec. 18 by appointment only. Call 509-365-2872 and leave your name, phone number, where you live, and number of adults and children in the family.
Nov. 2-3 — All Hazards Planning for Animal, Ag and Food Related Disasters, 8 a.m. to noon via Zoom; register and info at ruraltraining.org/course/mgt-448-v-all-hazards-planning-for-animal-agricultural-and-food-related-disasters/?scheduled=true&id=2242. Hosted by Hood River County Emergency Management; free.
Nov. 4 — Hood River SWCD Board Meeting, 4-6 p.m.; request link at Heather@hoodriverswcd.org or 541-386-4588.
Nov. 4 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Nov. 5 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Annual Gorge Economic Symposium. Virtual meeting; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessica@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
Nov. 5 & Nov. 7 — Sasquatch Portrait Concert and Narration, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, the Discovery Center in The Dalles, and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at River of Life Church in Hood River. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association; proof of vaccination or negative COVID test and masks required. Tickets: $15 members, $20 adults, $5 youth 10-17, free under 10 at gorgeorchestra.org.
Nov. 6 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free.
Nov. 6 — Can and Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon in the Rosauers parking lot; HRVHS Speech and Debate Team fundraiser in conjunction with the LEO’s Club. If unable to drop off cans but want to donate, contact the coach at ann.mcdonald@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
Nov. 6 — Christmas Décor and More Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church. COVID-19 protocols will be followed (including 20 allowed inside at a time). Funds to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries.
Nov. 6 — Heritage Night Fundraiser, 6-10 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum, 88900 E. Highway 26, Business Loop, Government Camp. Supports the museum. Online auction Nov. 1-8. More at www.mthoodmuseum.org, 503-272-3301 or info@mthood.com.
Nov. 9 — Dufur Valley Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Dufur Baptist Church parish hall. Interested persons welcome.
Nov. 9 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Using Life Cycle Analysis to Under-stand the Sustainability of Your Garden Products and Practices with Gail Langelotto; hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series. Final class in the series.
Nov. 9 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 9 — Collision of Rhythm Concert, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium; doors, Club 22 open 6 p.m. Presented by Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association.
Nov. 10 —Webinar, Outdoors & Engaged: How outdoor education programs connect youth to nature’s classroom, 6-7:30 p.m. Register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2021-11-10/outdoors-engaged--how-outdoor-education-programs-connect-youth-to-nature.html. Hosted by Friends of the Columbia Gorge in partnership with CultureSeed, Friends of Tyron Creek, and Gorge Ecology Outdoors.
Nov. 11 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of Veteran’s Day.
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m., live-streamed and in-person at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. All welcome.
Nov. 11 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom. Hosted by The Dalles Library. “Being Jazz: My life as a (transgender) teen” by Jazz Jennings. Open to 18 and older interested in reading, discussing LGBTQ books. To participate, email booklovinbarbari-an@gmail.com.
Nov. 13 — Plant, Seed & Bulb Swap, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Stevenson Community Library parking lot (under tents). All invited to exchange and/or pick up. Masks required. Co-sponsored by Stevenson Grange No. 121, the Stevenson Community Library, and the Stevenson Farmers Market.
Nov. 13 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Nov. 15 — CANCELED: Klickitat County Board of Commissioners Board Meeting; will resume regular board meetings Nov. 23.
Nov. 15 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Nov. 16 — Science Fiction Book Club, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. “The Martian” by Andy Weir; copies available at front desk. Open to everyone over 18 interested in science fiction. For more information, contact the library at 541-296-2815 or visit wascocountylibrary.com.
Nov. 16 — Agent Orange Meeting, 7 p.m. at the White Salmon Elks Lodge, 124 N.E. Church Ave. American Legion Evan Childs, Post 87, hosts; for Vietnam veterans who may be eligible for compensation because of Agent Orange. Contact Steve Nybroten at 509-637-0577 or Ed LaMotte at 509-493-2212 for more info.
Nov. 19-20 — Holiday Bazaar, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter Parish Cen-ter, 1111 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. Old favorites and new vendors daily.
Nov. 20 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Gui-gnard Drive. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Nov. 25-26 — All Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 9 — Persistent Pain Fall Virtual Classes, 1:30-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free, but registration required/link at 541-296-7319. Nov. 2: Medications for Chronic Pain, Part II with Eric Holeman; Nov. 9: Sleep it Off: The Interaction Between Pain and Sleep with Dr. Paul Cardosi. More at mcmc.net/for-patients-guests/persistent-pain-education-program.
Tuesdays thru Nov. 16 — Mommy Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. Nov. 2: Nutrition for Mom & Baby and Kegels, Bladder Health, & Exercise; Nov. 9: Sexual Healing, Scar Management & Exercise; Nov. 16: Post-Partum Exercise, Restful Sleep & Mindfulness for Moms.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Nov. 4: Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis and Kara Davis, chief deputy.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Commented