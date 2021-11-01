‘Puffs’ continues this weekend: On stage at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, is “Puffs: Or Seven Incredibly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” beginning at 7 p.m. This is the play’s closing weekend. Pictured are, from left to right, Catie Shuster (playing Megan Jones), Eli Happy (Wayne Hopkins) and Kalvin Young (Oliver Rivers), our trio of intrepid Puffs who form an unlikely friendship. COVID protocols will be followed; tickets available at the door or Waucoma Bookstore.