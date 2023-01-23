What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
On Stage
Jan. 27-28, Feb. 3-4 & Feb. 10-11 — Ripcord, 7:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Matinee Jan. 29 & Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Big Britches Productions; $25 adults, $23 students and seniors. For more info, visit bigbritches.org or email info@bigbritches.org.
Community Events
Jan. 23 — Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom; us02web.zoom.us/j/89169233720, Meeting ID: 891 6923 3720.
Jan. 24 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Jan. 27 — Lord of the Rings Movie Night, 4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library theater. For teens and adults. Snacks provide.
Jan. 28 — A Century of Wonder, 2 p.m. at the Hood River County Library reading room. With photographer Peter Marbach. Free. Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Jan. 28 — Family Movie Matinee, 3 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Library branch. Pizza, snacks and drinks, sponsored by the City of Cascade Locks. All welcome.
Jan. 28 — Storyteller Brian Rohr, 3-4 p.m. (children’s program) and 6-7:30 p.m. (teens/adults) at the Hood River County Library. “Jewish Folklore for all ages.” Free.
Jan. 29 – Video: The Mahabharata, 10 a.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Epic Sanskrit poem presented in three parts (each about 2 hours); breaks with food after each segment. Bring chairs, floor pillows, lunch and food item to share. Presented by Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist. Free.
Jan. 31 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Feb. 1 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Feb. 2 — Insitu Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River, and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Eagle Point, 901 E. Columbia River Way, Bingen. American Red Cross bus will be onsite. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org (sponsor code: Insitu) or email Kip Miller, kip.miller@insitu.com.
Feb. 2 — Salvensen’s Sweethearts Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room. Amazon and Riverside gift cards for all donors. Sign up at www.redcrossblood.org; snacks provided, masks required/provided.
Feb. 2 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Feb. 3 — Teen Mini-Golf, 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Ages 12-18. Equipment and snacks provided. Teens need to have a completed registration form to participate at hoodriverlibrary.org or at the library.
Feb. 4 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Feb. 4 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Feb. 4 & 18 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Feb. 4 — Regional History Forum Series: 50 Million Years of Tumultuous Geologic History, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Free ad-mission; donations welcome. Coffee, cookies served. With retired geoscientist Lloyd DeKay.
Feb. 6 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Feb. 7 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Feb. 8 — Life Line Screenings at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Pre-registration is required; appointments and information at 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
Feb. 8 — Book Club, 2 p.m. at the Hood River County Library meeting room. “Life After Life” By Kate Atkinson. For adults. Call 541-386-2535 for more information.
Feb. 8 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
Feb. 8 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Living Snow: Mysterious Pink Snow and the Future of Our Alpine Ecosystems” with Robin Kodner. Tickets and information at mtadamsin-stitute.org/senseofplace.
Feb. 9 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Feb. 9 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments
Feb. 10 — Jazz Collective Music and Dance, 7 p.m. at the Hood River Elks ballroom, 304 Cascade Ave. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association.
Feb. 11 — Regional History Forum Series: Vineyards and Wineries of the Columbia Gorge, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations welcome. Coffee, cookies served. With The Pines 1852 owner and vintner Lonnie Wright.
Feb. 13 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
Feb. 14 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 p.m. at Kaino’s Cof-fee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 14 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 14 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Feb. 14 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Feb. 16 — Writer’s Talk: Eileen Gavin, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Writer of fiction, memoir and creative nonfiction. More at 541-296-4759.
Feb. 17 & Feb. 19 — Young Voices Concert, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Wy’east Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Odell. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association production; Tickets $25 adults and $5 youth 10-17; kids under 10 are free. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org. A limited number of $5 tickets are available for patrons with Oregon Trail/SNAP cards.
Feb. 18 — Regional History Forum Series: Her Name Was Eleanor: Teacher, Dancer, Equestrian, Activist, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations welcome. Coffee, cookies served. With Linda Wilson.
Feb. 20 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Feb. 21 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Feb. 21 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Feb. 23 — Book Club, 5:15-7 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Library branch. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel. For adults. Call 541-386-2535 for more information.
Feb. 25 — Regional History Forum Series: Mapping Fort Dalles: Then and Now, 1:30 p.m. at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles. Free admission; donations welcome. Coffee, cookies served. With Local historian and professional archeologist Eric Gleason.
Feb. 28 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Ongoing
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
