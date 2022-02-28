‘Theory of Relativity’ continues

Hood River Valley High School’s theater department opened the musical “Theory of Relativity” last weekend; shows continue March 4-5 and March 11-12 at 7 p.m. and March 6 at 2 p.m. at the school’s Bowe Theater. Pictured are Eli Happy (left) as Oliver and Seth Millan as Mike, performing “Apples & Oranges.” Millan was inadvertently left off the cast list in the Feb. 23 news story. The play is rated PG-13 for minor language and some adult themes. Tickets $10 for seniors and students and $14 for adults, at Waucoma Bookstore, hrvhstheatre.com, and at the door. Masks are required.