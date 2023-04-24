What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Auditions
April 27 & May 2 — Timewinder Tales (formerly Cemetery Tales), 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, Bingen. The History Museum of Hood River County and Big Britches Productions; actors needed to portray five roles. To audition, actors are asked to write and perform a two minute monologue based on character research.
On stage
April 28-29, May 6, May 11-13 — Little Shop of Horrors (PG), 7 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. Matinee performances April 30 and May 7 at 2 p.m. Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association production. Tickets $30 adults ($20 CGOA members), $10 ages 10-17 and $5 kids under 10. Tickets are available at gorgeorchestra.org.
Community events
Tuesdays in April — Earth Month Event: Circles of Solace, 5-6 p.m. at Riverside UCC in Hood River, 317 State St. Safe, sacred place to share grief for world, communities and/or personal loss. All welcome.
Fridays in April — Earth Month Event: Wild About Nature, 6-8 p.m. at the White Salmon Library and Mt. View Grange. Nature presentations from Department of Fish and Wildlife scientists.
April 24 — 20 Myths about End of Life Topics, 6-7 p.m. at the Hood River County Library meeting room, 502 State St., Hood River. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC. More at 541-399-1919, www.GorgeEndofLifeServices.com or Care@GorgeEndofLifeServices.com.
April 25 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
April 26 — Grief Recovery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library Sprint/Baker Gallery Room. Basic education program. With Carola Stepper; learn more at gorgeendoflifeservices.com/grief-recovery-method.
April 27 — Crop Talk, 5:30 p.m. at Sandoz Farm, The Dalles. For farmers, ranchers and agricultural-focused professionals only, to network and learn from each other. Hosted by Gorge Grown Food Network and Underwood Conservation District. Register communications@gorgegrown.com or 541-490-6420.
April 29 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
April 29 — Rufus Plant Sale, 10 a.m. until early afternoon at the old Rufus School (the community center). Plants, baskets, vegetables, and fruits.
April 29 — Día del Niño/Children’s Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mid Valley Elementary School’s gym. Family activities include games, face painting, live DJ, community resources and more. A free brand new book, treats and prizes will be given to each child. Lunch and beverages provided.
April 29 — Redeemable Cans and Bottles Collection, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4220 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Supports Hood River Valley High cheer team for choreography and camp fees. Call 541-490-0338 for pickup.
April 29 — Independent Bookstore Day Celebration at Waucoma Bookstore, Hood River. Storytime and book signing with Jordan Kim, 10:30 a.m.; I am a Thirsty Desert (children’s). Book signing with Andrew Merritt and Kristin Currin, 2 p.m.; co-authors of The Pacific Northwest Native Plant Primer.
April 29 — The History Museum of Hood River County Blossom Brunch Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Community Church’s Riverside Room, 317 State St. Peg Lalor is the guest speaker and will share stories of organizing the Gorge Games from 1996-2004. Tickets are $45 and will be on sale soon.
April 29 — Hard Pressed Cider Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood River Event Site. A variety of ticket options are available including a $10 entry-only ticket or a Tasting Package ticket which includes entry, an official cider fest tasting glass, and 10 tasting tokens for $30. Attendees under 21 receive free admittance. Family friendly.
April 29 — Community Reads: The Hobbit Animated Movie (1977), 3 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library.
April 29 — Raptor Program Fundraiser, 6:30-9 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. For tickets, visit www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201.
May 1 & 15 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
May 2, 16 & 30 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
May 2 — Kim Bauer, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Saddle Club, corner of Belmont and Country Club. Equine and canine bodyworker. All are welcome.
May 3 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
May 4 — Opening Reception: William Gary Harvey, 5-7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Abstract paintings, drawings and found object sculptures. Free. Show runs thru May 27.
May 4 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Dalles-Wasco County Library meeting room. CDC guidelines will be followed, with masks available in the foyer of the library. For info, call Barbara at 541-980-7264.
May 5 & 19 — High Prairie Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle. First and third Fridays of the month. More at 509-281-0971 or josh7harrison@gmail.com.
May 6 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 5 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
May 6 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Fundraiser for HRVHS speech and debate nationals competition.
Saturdays starting May 6 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway.
May 6 — Feast of Words Gala, 6-8 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Funds to support district’s new strategic priority, “Make library services accessible to all by reducing barriers to access.” Tickets, $25, at hoodriverlibrary.org/donate.
May 7 — Gorge Winds Concert Band Performance, 3 p.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles. Doors open 2:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10 per person or $20 per family; children under are free. Refreshments will be provided at intermission.
May 8 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
May 9 — Wasco County Veteran Service Office Veterans Coffee Social, 8 a.m. at Kaino’s Coffee and Pizza, 418 E. Second, The Dalles. For info call 541-506-2502. Second Tuesday of the month.
May 9 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
May 9 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
May 9 & 23 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
May 10 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Wednesday of the month.
May 11 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles Library meeting room. “The 57 Bus” by Daska Slater available at the desk. Open 18 and older interested in reading LGBTQ+ books.
May 11 — High Prairie Bingo Night, 6-8 p.m. at 701 Struck Road (between Lyle and Centerville). Food and drinks for sale, cash prizes; minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.
May 13 — Wasco County Master Gardeners Spring Plant Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dalles City Park, Fifth and Union streets. Flowers, vegetables and herbs, food booths, and crafts and artists.
May 16 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
May 17 — Mosier Skate Park Fundraising Event, 5-9 p.m. at Thunder Island Brewing, Cascade Locks. Family-friendly community event. Thunder Island will donate $1 for each beverage sold after 5 p.m. Donations also accepted at mainstreetmosier.org/mosierskatepark.
May 18 — Let’s Talk About End of Life and Death, 6-8 p.m. at Crush Cider Café, 1020 Wasco St., Hood River. Free. Hosted by Carola Stepper, Gorge End of Life Services, LLC; destigmatize talking about these inevitable topics, spark curiosity. Not a bereavement or counseling group or a specific illness support group.
May 20 — Climate Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. “Adapting to Climate Change in the Gorge: What will we do when the glaciers are gone?” Co-sponsored by Friends of the White Salmon River and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network. Registration at EventBrite.com (put in the conference title). Free, lunch included.
Ongoing
May 4-27 — William Gary Harvey at The Dalles Art Center. Abstract paint-ings, drawings and found object sculptures.
Thru June — Not Just a Footnote: Women Who Shaped Hood River History,Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The History Museum of Hood River County. Details at .hoodriverhistorymuseum.org/exhibitions.
Mondays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 1-4 p.m. at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays starting May 2 — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 2-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Tuesdays — Overeater’s Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State streets, Hood River. For more info contact Rebecca at 510-861-2212.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Providence Down Manor, Hood River. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Writing Group, 3-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, Columbia Room.
Second Wednesday — Dufur Recreation District Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Visit website www.dufurcitypark.org for agenda and virtual attendance information.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to noon at the OSU Hood River Extension office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease of concern.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. April 27: Kiwanis business and social meeting. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays — Storytime in Cascade Locks and Parkdale, 10:30 a.m. at the library branches in those communities. Includes parent playgroups.
Saturdays starting May 6 — Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot, downtown Hood River; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the chamber, 903 E. Broadway.
Saturdays — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
