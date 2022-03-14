What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Reunions
July 11 — HRVHS Class of 1972 Reunion (50th), 2-7 p.m. at Divots Restaurant at Indian Creek Golf Course. Info, RSVP to Lisa Perkins, lisaperk123@gmail.com.
Community Events
Thru March 17 — St. Mary’s Academy Virtual St. Patrick’s Run, Jog, Walk Event. Choose your own course; complete your selected race from March 1-17. Registration $30, with all proceeds to the school. Registration info at 541-296-6004.
March 14 — Friends of the Library, 11 a.m. in the Jean Marie Gaulke Room, Hood River Library; public welcome. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/friends.
March 16 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
March 17 — NORCOR Regular Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom, wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/84411685833, Call in Number 1-253-215-8782 PIN: 84411685833.
March 17 — St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s, 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church, The Dalles. Cascade singers community choir, soloists, ensembles, Almost All Irish Almost All Brass Band perform; free-will offering to benefit St. Peter’s Landmark.
March 17 — Writer’s Talk, 7 p.m. at The Dalles Art Center. Joe Wilkins, author of “Fall Back Down When I Die.” Workshop (“A literary publishing primer”) and reading; open mic to follow.
March 18 & 20 — Concert: Big Surprises and Unfinished Business, 7 p.m. March 18 and 2 p.m. March 20 at the Gorge Room, Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta with guest Tom Grant. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org.
March 19 — TreeFest, 9 a.m. to noon at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon. Native plants for sale, kids’ activities, info about area natural resources. Underwood Conservation District and area partners.
March 19 — Hood River Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Gorge Grown Food Network market; free parking. First and third Saturday of the month.
March 19 — Highway 141 Litter Cleanup, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in White Salmon. Sponsored by Klickitat County Solid Waste; email solidwastedepartment@klickitatcounty.org for additional info or to register.
March 20 — Children’s Chapel Mini-Service, 2-3 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Religious Exploration program; short, kid-focused service, followed by craft or activity. Space is limited; register starting Feb. 16 at mcuuf.breezechms.com/form/3b6189. N95 or KN95 masks required (and available on-site). Up-to-date COVID vaccinations, including boosters, if eligible, are required. For more information about our congregation and others ways to join us virtually or in-person, visit mcuuf2.org. Every third Sunday of the month.
March 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
March 23 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
March 24 — Forests and Farm Workshop, 6 p.m. online; link at www.ucdwa.org. Hosted by Underwood Conservation District. Last in series; for families who want to plan for the future as land management and ownership is passed from generation to generation.
March 26 — Taking a Stand Against Racism and Discrimination, 1-3 p.m. Virtual; free but registration required at action.aclu.org/webform/2022-minoru-yasui-day. Hosted by ACLU Oregon, Minoru Yasui Legacy Project and Japanese American Museum of Oregon.
March 26 — Earth Day Event, 3-8 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Free; music, dancing. Collect paper towel or toilet paper rolls, write your pledge to care for the planet on a sticky note and attach to the roll; participants will line up rolls to see how far they will stretch. Drug- and alcohol-free event by Odell Hispanic Health Promotion and Drug Prevention Coalition of The Next Door.
March 28-April 25 — Seed to Supper Classes, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (may resume in person dependent on COVID metrics). Register forms.gle/XfkGLcwDujagP6an9; for info contact megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu
March 30 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
April 2 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
April 5 — Hood River Saddle Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the clubhouse at 4384 Belmont Drive, corner of Belmont and Country Club Road, Hood River. With farrier Dan Hedrick; horseshoeing. All welcome. More info at 541-490-6642.
April 6 — Lenten Contemplative Service, 7:30-8 p.m. at The Dalles UCC Congregational Church, 111 E. Fifth. Quiet service for centering and meditation continue each Wednesday during Lent through April 6. Everyone welcome.
April 11 — Author Event, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library. Nancy Wesson, author of “I Miss the Rain in Africa.” Livestream on The Dalles Public Library Facebook page. Refreshments, Q&A follows. Info at wascocountylibray.com/the-dalles-library, follow The Dalles Public Library on Facebook or call 541-296-2815.
April 22-24 — 41st Annual Northwest Cherry Festival, The Dalles. Carnival, parade, classic car show, Cherry Idol, community fair, Little Royals, Cherry Trail, pie eating contest and more. Details at NorthwestCherryFestival.com.
April 22-24 — Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at studios throughout the Gorge. Free and self-guided; more at gorgeartists.org, or social media @gorgeartists.
Ongoing
Now — Hood River and The Dalles Household Hazardous Waste Event Registration at tricountyrecycle.com or 541-506-2529. Pre-registration will be required for households and small businesses to attend events in order to decrease waiting time in line.
Mondays — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tuck-er Road, Hood River. Thru May. Membership $25/year. Masks and vaccinations required. FISH and Spirit of Grace Church do not endorse or sponsor the event. For information contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon; Log on between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. March 10: D21 Superintendent Carolyn Bernal; March 17: Kimberly Tyskiewicz, D21 director of innovative programming; March 24: Kiwanians will meet Laura Matzer, executive director, Discovery Center; March 31: Club social at 5 p.m.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Movement and Resets, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Exploring restorative movement patterns. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Blue Collar Yoga, 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks. Members $10, non-members $15. With Bill Kupchin; call 907-854-9177 for details. Everyone welcome.
Saturdays starting April 2 — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River. All welcome. Info at 541-386-1049.
Saturdays in March & April — Clear the Cans, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Home at Last, The Dalles. Volunteers needed to process redeemable cans and bottles to support the animal shelter’s fundraising goal of $250,000 for the shelter. Go to www.homeatlasths.org to volunteer.
Saturdays — Saturday Night Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, noon at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
Children and Teens
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
