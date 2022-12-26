What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Send to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Auditions
Jan. 7-8 — Little Shop of Horrors, 1 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Directed for CGOA by Joe Garoutte, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. For more information, contact Joe@Garoutte.me. Performances in May.
Community Events
Dec. 26 — Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of Christmas.
Dec. 27 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Dec. 29 — Kids Holiday Party, 3 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Was rescheduled due to weather.
Dec. 30 — Disney Princess Tea Party, 3-4:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library. Tea, treats and royal fun.
Jan. 2 — Klickitat County Offices Closed in observance of New Year’s.
Jan. 2 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Jan. 3 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Jan. 4 — Veterans Social Group, 6 p.m. to closing at Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Dinner, drink to all veterans at no charge; active duty, Reservist, National Guard and veterans all welcome.
Jan. 5 — Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting, 4-6 p.m. at the OSU Extension conference room. Annual meeting; all welcome. For agenda or info email Heather@hoodriverswcd.org beforehand.
Jan. 5 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom; for a link, email margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Jan. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Adults $10, children 6-12 $5, under 6 free. Eggs and omelets cooked to order and endless pancakes.
Jan. 7 — Leos Club Can and Bottle Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Rosauers, Hood River. Supports local nonprofits.
Jan. 7 — Family Movie Matinee, 3 p.m. at the Cascade Locks library. All ages; pizza, snacks and drinks provided. Sponsored by City of Cascade Locks.
Jan. 7 & 21 — Hood River Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to noon at Ferment Brewing Company. Open first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.
Jan. 10 — Odell Garden Club Meeting, 10 a.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. For more info, contact President Norma Curtis, 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Jan. 10 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Jan. 10 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. Meets second Tuesday of the month. Email belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more info.
Jan. 10 — Lyle Community Council, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center; meets second Tuesday of the month.
Jan. 11 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Wildfire in the Gorge: The Good, the Bad, and Lessons from Eagle Creek” with Jessica Hudec and Loretta Duke. Tickets and information at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Jan. 12 — Hood River County Democrats meeting, 6-7 p.m., usually at the Hood River Library, downstairs, and by zoom. More info at HRCDems.org.
Jan. 12 — PRIDE Book Club, 6-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Open 18 and older interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. Refreshments. Graphic novel Bingo Love by Tee Franklin; books available at the library.
Jan. 14 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon. Second Saturday.
Jan. 16 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. First and third Monday.
Jan. 17 — Mid-Columbia Car Club Meeting, 5 p.m. social / 6 p.m. meeting at Spooky’s Pizza, 3320 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Meets third Tuesday of the month.
Jan. 17 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Jan. 24 — Dementia Support Group, noon via Zoom. Hosted by Christa Green. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Jan. 31 — Dementia Support Group, 6 p.m. at Columbia Basin Care, The Dalles. Hosted by Steve Watkins. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org. Meets every other Tuesday.
Ongoing
Thru Dec. 31 — Temporary Exhibit: A Long Road to Travel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday at the History Museum of Hood River County. In partnership with Japanese American Museum of Oregon; Japanese American World War II soldiers. Admission $5 adults, children free.
Mondays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Voci Choir Rehearsals, 6:30-8 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Monday thru Friday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Shop is a nonprofit store that supports the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday & Wednesday — Senior Meals, noon at The Pioneer Center, White Salmon. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday & Friday — Movement and Yoga, 9 a.m. at the FISH Community Room, Hood River. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to yogacindy@outlook.com.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesday — Senior Meals, noon at the Lyle Lions Community Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Tuesdays — Senior Meals, 11 a.m. at Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Mount Hood Highway, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. Meals served at noon. In conjunction with Hood River Valley Adult Center; suggested $5 donation.
Tuesdays — White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, noon to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.whitesalmon-bingenrotary.org, www.facebook.com/whitesalmonbingenrotaryclub, or email rotary.club.323@gmail.com.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge, 6-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oak and Jefferson, Bingen. Please check the website for rehearsal details at www.harmonyofthegorge.com; info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays — Al-Anon Meeting, 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.
Tuesdays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Sinfonietta Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m. at Valley Christian Church. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Tuesday & Thursday — Senior Meals, noon at the Goldendale Community Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50, all others $6.50. All welcome.
Wednesdays — Fitness Classes: Mat Pilates, 8:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church, Bingen; Barre 5 p.m. at Mt. View Grange, White Salmon. Loyalty, drop in rates available. ACE certified, longtime local fitness instructor. Call Caroline Elliott, 509-637-3162, for info.
Wednesdays — Radio Tierra Storytime, 9:30 a.m. on Radio Tierra 95.1 FM; songs, stories and announcements for all kiddos who haven’t begun school.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Mid-Columbia Car Club Weekly Cruise-In, 5:30 p.m., Burgerville USA, downtown The Dalles.
Thursdays — Hood River Toastmasters Club, 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in-person at Bette’s Place, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for link. Improve public speaking, listening and leadership skills.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — Hood River Art Club, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FISH Food Bank Community Room, 1130 Tucker Road. Thru May; membership $25/year. All skill levels welcome. Masks optional. For more info contact Sue Moore, 541-490-2275.
Thursdays — Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Hood River Library. Free, open to all ages.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s; visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Thursdays — Wasco County Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1-4 p.m. at the Wasco County Extension Office. Bring home gardening questions.
Thursdays — Thursday Night Bingo, 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m. Must be 18 or over. $10 minimum buy-in.
Thursdays — Trivia Night, 7 p.m. at Working Hands Fermentation, 1021 12th St., Hood River. Friendly competition and prizes; $5.
Thursdays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at UCC, The Dalles (Fifth and Court streets).
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Fridays — Community Playgroup, 10-11:30 a.m. at Hood River Early Childhood Center (formerly Pine Grove Elementary). Free, follows school calendar. For children 0-5 and their parents. For info call 541-386-4919.
Fridays thru Dec. 16 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Dec. 16: Tim Mayer and friends. Free but donations accepted for future concerts.
Saturdays — Makerspace, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library and Crafty Saturdays at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale library branches (same times). Free, for children.
Saturdays — Hood River County Library Bookmobile Stop, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. Check out library materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
Saturdays — Teen Game Night, 4-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library in the theater. From cards to Nintendo Switch. Come hang out!
Saturdays — Bingo, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m.; new players should arrive by 5 p.m. Ages 8-18 must be accompanied by legal guardian. Minimum buy-in $6. Cash prizes, dinner concessions.
Saturdays — Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Elks, Third and Cascade. Elks/Knights of Columbus scholarship fundraiser supports scholarships and charities. Progressive blackout prize, dinner available for purchase; 18 and older.
Sundays — Pickup Basketball, 1 p.m. at the Horizon Christian gym, Hood River. Players 18 and older, $3/visit.
Sundays — Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Jazz Collective Rehearsals, 4-6 p.m. at WAAAM. All welcome. Questions to info@gorgeorchestra.org.
Sundays — Cascade Singers Rehearsal, 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran, The Dalles (10th and Union streets).
