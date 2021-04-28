With 74 cases of COVID-19 in Wasco County in the most recent 14-day period, and a rapid surge in cases and hospitalizations statewide, the county is one of 15 moving to the extreme risk category on Friday, April 30.
In the “extreme risk of community spread” category, only outdoor dining is allowed, and closing time is 11 p.m.. Outdoor seating can now be 100, up from 50. Gyms can have six members in attendance at a time; churches are at 25 percent indoor capacity; stores 50 percent capacity; and theaters can have only six people per shared space. Offices are required to do work remotely and close to the public, if possible. Long term care facilities can have outdoor visitation only.
Schools can continue with hybrid or in-person learning models in the extreme risk category. Schools can limit to distance learning only as needed to address current transmission within a school. In recognition of the lower transmission risk from being outdoors, capacity at outdoor sporting events is increased from 50 to 100.
Changes to risk categories were not due to happen for another week, but due to the surge in cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Kate Brown announced risk category updates today. She urged Oregonians to get vaccinated, saying it is the fastest way to lift health and safety restrictions.
Kathy Schwartz, a Wasco County commissioner and the chair of North Central Public Health District’s board of health, echoed that, saying, “My message is to get vaccinated to keep our economy driving. I’m hopeful that vaccine acceptance will increase,” said Schwartz, a registered nurse who volunteers as a vaccinator at local vaccine clinics.
In Wasco County, 38.53 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of vaccine. That slightly lags the statewide total of 40.2 percent.
North Central Public Health District’s vaccine clinics have numerous openings, including an evening clinic this Friday, April 30, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is authorized for those 16 and older. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine.
NCPHD will also start taking walk-ins at our clinics, starting on Thursday, April 29. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive (Next to Columbia Gorge Community College).
The 15 counties will remain in extreme risk no more than three weeks, and can move to a lower category sooner if their metrics improve. Updates to risk categories will happen weekly for at least the next three weeks. “If we don’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19,” Brown said.
She announced she’s partnering with the Legislature on a $20 million emergency relief package to impacted businesses in extreme risk counties.
Counties move to extreme risk if they meet local metrics (for Wasco County that’s 60 or more cases in a 14-day period) and the state meets hospitalization metrics. Those metrics are: the state has 300 or more hospitalized COVID-19 patients and a 15 percent increase in the seven-day hospitalization average over the past week.
Commented