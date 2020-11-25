Mallory Morrow of Wamic, mother of two children, Marco, 4, and Makhail, 2, is the 2020 recipient of the Bicoastal Media “Wheels of Hope” car, a 2014 Ford Focus.
Major sponsors of Wheels of Hope, now in its sixth year, are Bicoastal Media, Gills Point S Tire, Ray Schultens Motors, Washington Gorge Action Program and Columbia Veterinary Hospital.
Morrow’s application, submitted by her mother, said, “Mallory used to work for the Wamic market, but had to quit because she could not find an adequately licensed babysitter, as the state required, to take both children. Mallory has been without a vehicle for a year and half, and relies on the generosity of others to allow her to borrow their vehicle, or for others to be willing to pick up food or prescriptions for her when they are in town, 45 miles away. Right now, Mallory has little hope and could really use a helping hand. She has never been a reckless driver or been in trouble with the law, she has fallen on very hard times and has been praying for a miracle.”
Mallory was selected by a panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, sponsors and representatives of Human Service agencies involved in helping families.
In addition, Michelob Ultra and Walmart of Hood River agreed to “Pay It Forward” by donating $1,000 to local non-profit organizations or runner up entries.
Wheels of Hope is also supported by Maupin’s Stoves and Spas, The Dalles Fruit Company, A Kidz Dental Zone, Crestline Construction, NW Natural, Gorge Granite Works, One Community Health, Jones Trucking and Implement, Mid Columbia Mobile Propane, Casa El Mirador, Downey Sleep Center, Google, Hood River Cherry Company, Holly Gove EXP Realty, The Dalles Holiday Inn Express, Bustos & Hernandez Construction and Infinite Graphix.
More information and nomination forms for next year’s Wheels of Hope are available at Gorgeradio.com. Bicoastal Media owns and operates KACI 93.5 FM, NewsRadio 1300 AM/103.9 FM, KCGB 105.5/96.9 FM, KIHR AM 1340/98.3 FM, and KMSW 92.7/102.9 FM.
