On Nov. 11, the United States of America takes time to say thank you to the men and women who have served this country in military uniform.
The day also commemorates the end of World War I, which formally ceased on the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th month of the year.
In the Gorge, in-person services, breakfasts and other events to honor Veterans are not possible this year, but these events are being arranged virtually:
Gorge
Anderson Tribute Center hosts a virtual event at 11 a.m., a live-streamed observance on the Tribute Center Facebook page. A 5 p.m. veteran benefit education program is also planned; pre-register at info.funeral-preplanning.com/104633-acep-veteranswebinar-11/11/20/andersons-tribute.
Statewide
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and other veterans and civic leaders mark the first-ever virtual Statewide Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11.
The event will be streamed on the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m..
See Oregon Veterans Service’s Kelly Kirkpatrick’s column in the Celebrating Veterans special section in this edition.
Kirkpatrick writes, “I hope you are able to join us as we honor and celebrate all of our nation’s veterans. Finally, on behalf of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs and a grateful state and nation, on this day and every day, we thank you for your service.”
