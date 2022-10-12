Vaccine Clinics planned in October, November and December
Four three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming up in October, November and December, and they’ll be offering all brands of COVID vaccine, and all doses, from first doses to the updated booster. Also offered will be flu shots and the JYNNEOS vaccine against the monkeypox virus.
Everyone 12 and up is eligible for an updated booster, as long as at least two months have passed since their last vaccine.
The vaccine clinics are free. No appointment, insurance, or ID is needed. The clinics will run Thursdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on the following dates:
• Oct. 13-15
• Nov. 3-5
• Nov. 17-19
• Dec. 15-17
All clinics will take place at the same location, 523 E. Third St., The Dalles. That’s the former Griffith Motors building, which is across from Sawyer’s and Grinders Coffee.
Everyone 6 months and older is eligible to receive the primary series of the COVID vaccine.
As for the updated booster for those 12 and up, it targets the currently dominant Omicron variant.
The updated Pfizer booster is available for those 12 and older who got their last dose at least two months ago. The updated Moderna booster is available to those 18 and older who got their last vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccines remain the best protection against getting seriously sick or worse from COVID.
In Wasco County, 78.1% of people 18 and older have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.2% have completed a primary series; 43.5% have gotten the original, or monovalent booster, and just .5 % have gotten the updated, or bivalent booster.
In Sherman County, 66% of those 18 and up have one dose, 61% have a completed the primary series and .1% have gotten the updated booster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.