Rebecca Kiyokawa named to dean’s list
DURANGO, COLO. — Rebecca Kiyokawa, of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, was named to Fort Lewis College’s dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Kiyokawa’s major is psychology. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
Local students named to Pacific University dean’s list
FOREST GROVE — Local students Sara Hamada of Hood River, Maggie Hannigan of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Anjolina Horzynek of Mosier and McKenna Bailey and Mike Parrish of The Dalles were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon.
The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
EOU announces 2022 spring term dean’s list
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 570 students to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring term. Gorge students named to the list are Blaise Boscaccy, John Durkan, Bim Lloyd and Kevin Sader, Hood River; Amanda Butler and Rachael Mooney, Mt. Hood-Parkdale; and Ashley Brewster, Melinda Holland, Alyvia Michaels and Nicole Ryan, The Dalles.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework. Learn more at eou.edu/about.
UW dean’s list includes local students
SEATTLE — Students from the White Salmon area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Washington for winter 2022 quarter. To qualify, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (out of 4).
Making the list are: Haley Alex Blair, senior, Erikka Falle, freshman, and Cesar Robles, senior, all of Bingen; Zackery Isaac Martin, senior, Lyle; Hailey Ray Birch, sophomore, Underwood; and Beatriz Monserad Cortez, junior, Carolyn Carmen Gimenez Laberge, junior, Rachel Savannah Luther, senior, Mae Dasher Robison, sophomore, Nora Felicita Robison, senior, Luke Thomas Samuels, sophomore, Rosalyn Marie Slater, senior, and Riley Walsh, junior, all of White Salmon.
