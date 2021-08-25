Kiyokawa named to Dean’s List
Rebecca Kiyokawa, of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, was named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Kiyokawa’s major is public health. Fort Lewis College is located in Durango, Colo. To be eligible, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
Becker earns Dean’s List honors
Tufts University, located in Massachusetts, recently announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors is Audrey Becker of The Dalles, class of 2022. Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Linfield announces Dean’s List
More than 600 students were named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Linfield University. The following local students made the list: Courtney Castaneda of Hood River, Caitlyn Connely of White Salmon, Matilda Kahler of Odell, Julia McClure of The Dalles, Grace McLoughlin of The Dalles, Andrea Quintana Morales of Hood River, Rosario Rucoba of The Dalles, Arlette Santillan-Valdez of The Dalles and Kameron Walker of Hood River.
The Dean’s List identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.
EOU spring 2021 graduates
Eastern Oregon University awarded 389 degrees during the 2020-2021 academic year. EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2021 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni, including these local students: Ann Zuehlke of Hood River, Bachelor of Science in integrative study — two EOU minors; Pierre Andre III of The Dalles, Master of Arts in teaching in secondary education; Samantha Ng of The Dalles, Bachelor of Science in early childhood education; Brittany Watkins of The Dalles, Master of Arts in teaching in elementary education.
EOU spring Dean’s List announced
Eastern Oregon University named 556 students to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework: Kolbe Bales of Dufur, education, multidisciplinary studies; Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon of Hood River, STM and health science, physical activity and health; John Durkan of Hood River, business, accounting; Ann Zuehlke of Hood River, arts, humanities and social science, integrative study — two EOU minors; Ashley Brewster of The Dalles, business, business administration; Charles Hert of The Dalles, business, fire services administration; Alyvia Michaels, STM and health science, general studies — exploratory.
