The Dalles Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in a robbery Monday, March 13, according to a Facebook post.
On Monday, March 13th, 2023, at approximately 3 a.m. two individuals entered Center Market, located on Walnut Street in The Dalles. Once in the store the two males brandished weapons and demanded money and merchandise and then fled from the building.
No store staff were injured during the crime and the event was captured by video surveillance cameras.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these two individuals, please contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613. Please reference case number D23-0483.
You may also download our “The Dalles Police Department” app from any Apple or Android device app store to submit anonymous tips.
