HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River closed vehicle access to the Hook on Tuesday, Dec. 13 while crews from James Dean Construction work to install new stormwater line infrastructure near the middle of the block just west of N. Eighth Street on Portway Avenue.
The project includes installation of new stormwater line and catch basins as well as concrete approach and temporary paving. The closure is expected to continue through Jan. 20, depending on weather.
The waterfront trail access to the Hook will remain open to bicycles and pedestrians. For more information, contact the port via email at porthr@gorge.net.
Commented