Stevenson Grange No. 121's 2022 Community Resiliency programs continue with “Meditation 101,” an online presentation by Melissa Mattern, who has more than 1,000 hours of professional training in mantra meditation, mindfulness meditation, and brain improvement techniques. Attendees can pre-register online at the Stevenson Library Events calendar website, fvrl.librarymarket.com/community-resiliency-series-meditation-101.
Many people are told by a medical professional, friend, or family member that they “should” meditate. Meditation has many benefits, but how does one actually “do” it? This session will cover basics of meditation including types of meditation, how to get started, and how to support personal practice. Attendees will learn easy-to-remember steps of how to sit in meditation and how to build a meditation routine that works for beginners to experienced meditators. And if you have tried meditation but weren’t sure if you were doing it right, your questions will be answered in this presentation. This is a confidence-building, fun, interactive session and all skill and interest levels are welcome. If you can breathe, you can meditate.
Melissa Mattern is a Stevenson resident and has been meditating for 14 years. With more than 2,500 hours of teaching experience, she meets you where you are and helps you develop a meditation practice that works for your life. Comfort and sustainability are key and she keeps it simple and achievable.
The Community Resiliency programs are co-sponsored by Stevenson Grange No. 121 and the Stevenson Community Library and are free and open to the public.
For program information, call Mary Repar at 360-726-7052 or e-mail repar@saw.net. Call Stevenson Community Library at 509-427-5471 for directions or information.
