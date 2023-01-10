Stevenson — The doors to the Skamania County Emergency Warming Shelter in Stevenson officially opened on Dec. 29. It is expected to be available through mid-March. The shelter is located near the Hegewald Center and is operated by Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).
Houseless persons needing to escape life-threatening winter weather can access the shelter Thursday through Monday evenings and must check in between 6-8 p.m. each night. It is available to adults, children accompanied by their parents/guardians, and emancipated minors. Unaccompanied minors will be referred to law enforcement or the Youth Empowerment Shelter in The Dalles.
If emergency needs arise on nights that the shelter is not open (Tuesdays and Wednesdays), clients must connect with WAGAP during regular office hours for alternate assistance. The WAGAP office in Stevenson is at 683 SW Rock Creek Drive and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. The office phone number is 509-427-8229.
The team at WAGAP is on hand to help with a variety of services beyond emergency shelters. They will work together to help with immediate needs like shelter, food, and safety to put people on a path to sustainability and independence.
During the evenings, the warming shelter coordinator can be reached at 509-281-1129 after business hours. If you reach a voicemail, you will be asked to leave a message.
“It’s important for people to connect with the coordinator as soon as possible so appropriate assistance can be provided when available,” said Curt Gray, Skamania County Housing Programs manager. “We have limited resources and want to be sure they are directed where most needed to protect people from the elements.”
“Unfortunately, there is not a similar warming shelter available in Klickitat County,” said Lori Call, WAGAP’s Klickitat County housing director. “But we have program alternatives to assist during the extreme weather conditions.” She noted two offices in Klickitat County are available Monday through Thursday to make arrangements for health and safety:
• In Bingen, call 509-493-2662 between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or go to WAGAP’s main office at 115 W. Steuben St.
• In Goldendale, call 509-773-6834 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or go to the WAGAP Housing office at 150 W. Main St.
Both the Skamania and Klickitat county offices have some resources available to assist clients in the cold weather, like some winterwear and supplies. During the day, public resources like local libraries and WAGAP offices are available for people to get out of the elements and stay safe.
One benefit of stopping by a WAGAP office is connecting with staff who can talk with clients about their overall needs and get them linked with helpful programs throughout the Community Action Agency. Housing programs, food banks, care coordination, thrift store voucher system, domestic violence prevention, crime victims service center, energy assistance programs, and other programs offer individuals assistance to build a better life.
An online intake form is now available for people new to WAGAP who are not already participating in one of its programs. They can register at www.wagap.org/start. This link will connect them with staff who will review their needs and refer them to the programs that best meet their needs.
Donations of new warm blankets, pillows, coats, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves are always welcome to support houseless individuals battling the elements. Donors should connect with the warming services coordinator to confirm current needs and make arrangements to drop by supplies at a nearby WAGAP office.
To donate or volunteer, contact the office nearest you in Stevenson, Bingen, or Goldendale. Financial donations are also essential. A donation can go to the Greatest Need or be directed to a program of choice, such as Emergency Warming Services.
Donations are accepted online at www.wagap.org/donate, by mail at P.O. Box 805, Bingen, WA 98605, or by dropping off a donation at your local WAGAP office during regular business hours.
