Women who are the primary wage earner for their families and who are currently enrolled in a post-secondary educational program with financial need can apply for a 2022 Soroptimist International “Live Your Dream” Award. Six $1,500 awards are available now for any qualified woman who lives in Gorge. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 15 and are available at www.soroptimist.org.
“Live Your Dream” Awards can be used for anything it takes to stay in school: Childcare, groceries, tuition, books or even gas.
“Previous Gorge winners have used their awards to complete medical certification programs, get an associate college degree, or complete a trade program,” said June Knudson, chair of the Live Your Dream Award Committee, Hood River. Funds to support these Awards are raised locally by Soroptimist International of Hood River and Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams. Local clubs are part of Soroptimist International, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls.
“Helping women in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger families, communities, and the world,” said Knudson.
For more information about these six awards, contact Knudson at 541-760-6050.
