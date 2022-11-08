SHERMAN COUNTY FIRST COUNT

Sherman County election results

U.S. Senator

Jo Rae Perkins: 747

Dan Pulju: 6

Ron Wyden: 248

Chris Henry: 4

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Joe Yetter: 156

Cliff S. Bentz: 822

Governor

Tina Kotek: 119

Donice Noelle Smith: 4

Leon Noble: 4

Betsy Johnson: 107

Christine Drazan: 787

State Representative, 57th District

Greg Smith: 815

Smerman County Commissioner

Justin Miller: 889

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries

Christina Stephenson: 251

Cheri Helt: 452

Measure 111

Yes: 233

No: 743

Measure 112

Yes: 196

No: 765

Measure 113

Yes: 414

No: 563

Measure 114

Yes: 115

No: 905

28-47 County Measure

Yes: 690

No: 296