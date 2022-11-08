SHERMAN COUNTY FIRST COUNT
Sherman County election results
U.S. Senator
Jo Rae Perkins: 747
Dan Pulju: 6
Ron Wyden: 248
Chris Henry: 4
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Joe Yetter: 156
Cliff S. Bentz: 822
Governor
Tina Kotek: 119
Donice Noelle Smith: 4
Leon Noble: 4
Betsy Johnson: 107
Christine Drazan: 787
State Representative, 57th District
Greg Smith: 815
Smerman County Commissioner
Justin Miller: 889
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries
Christina Stephenson: 251
Cheri Helt: 452
Measure 111
Yes: 233
No: 743
Measure 112
Yes: 196
No: 765
Measure 113
Yes: 414
No: 563
Measure 114
Yes: 115
No: 905
28-47 County Measure
Yes: 690
No: 296
