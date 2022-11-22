THE DALLES — Serious Theater on the Air, in partnership with the Small Arts & Culture Grants Fred W. Fields Fund of Oregon Community Foundation (OCF), will present a live KSTO radio presentation of Frank Capra’s classic story “It’s a Wonderful Life” Thanksgiving weekend.
This 1940s radio recreation features numerous signature live sound effects. Show times are Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Sawyer Hall Theater, located on the first floor of Zion Lutheran ELCA at the corner of 10th and Union streets.
Artistic Director Garry Estep said, “It is our hope that we can create a new Thanksgiving tradition where our theater presents a Christmas story the day after Thanksgiving each year. This way, families can do shopping, lunch, see the play, and then enjoy the annual The Dalles Christmas parade and celebrations.”
Admission is free (donations are accepted) and there will lots of goodies available before the show and during intermission.
Commented