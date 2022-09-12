School bells have called students back to the classroom soon and the American Red Cross Cascades Region has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school.
As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day.
Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
“There are a lot of things to think about for the start of a busy new school year, but don’t forget to include safety,” said Dawn Johnson, Communications Manager, Red Cross Cascades Region. “We ask parents and guardians to consider familiarizing their children with these measures to help keep them safe as they head back to school.”
Taking the bus
• Students should get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive. Young children should be supervised.
• Board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant instructs them to get on. They should only board their bus, never an alternate one.
• All students should stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.
Walking to school
• Cross the street at the corner, obeying traffic signals and staying in the crosswalk.
• Never run out into the street or cross between parked cars.
• Use a route along which the school has placed crossing guards.
• Parents, walk with young children and those taking new routes or attending new schools, for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for the kids to walk to school with a friend or classmate.
Going by car
• Everyone should always wear a seat belt.
• Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and more than 4-feet, 9 inches), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.
• If a teenager is going to drive to school, parents should mandate that they use seat belts.
Riding a bike
There may be more young people on bikes as the school bells ring. They should:
• Wear a properly fitted helmet and bright clothing.
• Ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, in a single file.
• Come to a complete stop before crossing the street; walk bikes across the street.
• Stay alert and avoid distracted riding.
