Port of Hood River, Position #5 - Tor Bieker
1. What inspired you to run for a position with the Port of Hood River?
I’m running for the Port of Hood River because I care about, and believe in, the Port’s mission: ...to promote and maintain quality of life and a healthy economy throughout...the Columbia River Gorge. I’ve never run for office before, but I believe I can have a positive impact on the future of the waterfront, airport and bridge transition. Our current commissioners are working hard towards the Port’s mission. I’d like to help them.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Port of Hood River?
I bring over three years of work on the Port’s Airport Advisory Committee — demonstrated dedication — to the Port Commission. As the vice chairperson, I’ve worked with port employees and commissioners, as well as committee and community members, to help make the airport safer, as well as a better neighbor. Most of my career has been as an educator in academic and commercial environments, but I also have extensive non-profit experience and have run my own business. I was also a stay-at-home dad who homeschooled both of my children up to high school (both attended HRVHS!).
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the Port of Hood River and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
The greatest challenge facing the Port is a successful bridge transition.
We need a safe bridge that supports interstate commerce, local jobs and quality of life (a bicycle path is a must). Facing this task will put my creative thinking and collaboration skills to use. Another challenge is that our airport is losing money. We need to promote business and job growth at the airport to be successful, in a manner consistent with the character of our community. As an aviation professional, I’m passionate about unlocking the potential of our airport and seeing it do more for the community.
