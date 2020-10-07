Wasco County Sheriff
Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
Animal calls:
Sept. 26 — Eightmile Road, 1600 block — Subject reported dogs attacking stock animals and a puppy. The subject also had an arm injury.
Sept. 27 — Pleasant Ridge Road, 5600 block — Male warned for cattle at large.
Sept. 29 — Highway 197 at the top of Tygh Grade — Cow at large reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 25 — Mill Creek Road — Harassment reported.
Sept. 28 — W. 13th — Harassment reported.
Sept. 28 — Sevenmile Hill Road — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 28 — Threemile Road — Male voluntarily taken to the hospital after taking methamphetamine and acting out.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 25 — W. Murray Drive, 1100 block — Subjects living in a trailer and tent on a property reported (trespass).
Sept. 25 — Mill Creek Road, 3600 block — Female issued a criminal citation for trespassing.
Sept. 27 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Criminal trespass II reported.
Sept. 28 — BNSF Railway, Maupin — Criminal mischief and theft I reported. A vehicle was broken into and tools stolen.
Oct. 1 — Clark Mill and Friend Road — Criminal mischief I reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 25 — Moody Road, Deschutes River — Vehicles parked in the roadway reported.
Sept. 27 — State Road, 1100 block, Mosier — Male cited for driving without a valid operator’s license.
Sept. 29 — Highway 197 at Freemont — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Sept. 30 — Skyline Road, 2500 block — Car vs. deer traffic crash reported.
Sept. 30 — Highway 97, 44000 block — Two deer reported hit by a semi.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 25 — N. Frontage Road, Wamic — Male cited for two failure to appear warrants out of Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 28 — Chenowith Creek — Male arrested on a statewide felony control warrant for a parole violation (felony weapon, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of intoxicants and felony driving while suspended).
Sept. 30 — Cherry Heights Road and Ayers Drive — Male cited and released as per his probation officer. Another male was cited for a parole violation.
Oct. 1 — Washington Street, 500 block — Female cited and released on a felony criminal mischief warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 28 — Discovery Drive, 5000 block — Outbuildings reported to have been broken into the previous day and some items taken (theft II and criminal mischief II).
Sept. 29 — Mill Creek Road, 2600 block — Two reports of car prowl overnight taken by deputies.
Sept. 29 — Mill Creek Road, 2500 block — Subject reported that items has been left by a garbage can and that it appeared someone had gone through vehicles and dumped items at this location.
Oct. 1 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 1800 block — Car prowl and theft of items from a vehicle reported. Other unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reports in the area were also taken.
Other:
Sept. 25-Oct. 1 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to three welfare and/or mental health checks.
Sept. 30 — N. Frontage Road — Found property, including two BB guns, keys, birth certificate and drug paraphernalia, reported.
The Dalles Police
Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
Agency assists:
Sept. 29 — Court Street — Officers assisted an elderly female back into her apartment.
Sept. 30 — I-84 at exit 82 — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with an upset motorist, who was taken into custody on several charges after kicking the trooper’s vehicle on an initial stop at milepost 72.
Sept. 30 — W. 10th and Garrison — Officers assisted with a medical call. A female was transported to the hospital by medics.
Animal calls:
Sept. 25 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Male cited for dog as a public nuisance.
Sept. 29 — E. Eighth and Kelly — A cage filled with kittens without food or water was reported to have been left on the sidewalk. Five kittens and a mother cat were taken to the police station until animal control units came on duty.
Sept. 30 — E. 20th, 600 block — Female warned for dog at large.
Oct. 1 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Male criminally cited for a failure to appear animal abuse II warrant.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 26 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Sept. 27 — W. Snipes — Domestic dispute reported. Both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 27 — W. Second — Homeless female cited and released for harassment and disorderly conduct II.
Sept. 27 — E. 14th – Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic harassment.
Sept. 28 — Lincoln Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 28 — E. 11th — Harassment reported.
Sept. 28 — W. Third — Male arrested for assault IV and disorderly conduct II and lodged at NORCOR. Another male was taken to the hospital.
Sept. 28 — E. 12th — Domestic incident reported.
Sept. 28 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Sept. 29 — W. Seventh — Fight between juvenile females reported.
Sept. 29 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Sept. 30 — E. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Sept. 30 — W. Second — Fight reported. Two subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.
Sept. 30 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Oct. 1 — E. Columbia View Drive — Harassment reported.
Oct. 1 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Sept. 27 — W. sixth, 2600 block — White bag with 15-20 syringes reported in the bushes. The needles were placed in a garbage bag.
Sept. 27 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Customer reported finding needles and putting them inside a trash bag. More than 30 needles were found inside the bag and placed in a sharps container.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 25 — W. Second, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Sept. 25 — W. Third, 200 block — Female trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.
Sept. 25 — Crates Way, 3500 block — Trespass reported.
Sept. 25 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Sept. 25 — E. 13th, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
Sept. 26 — W. Third, 200 block — Female warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from a property. She asked to be cited because she wished to go back to NORCOR. She then advised she was headed to another location and left on foot.
Sept. 26 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Trespass reported.
Sept. 27 — E. Knoll Drive, 400 block — Officers responded to a medical call. A male was subsequently trespassed.
Sept. 27 — Eagle Crest Drive, 100 block — Trespass reported.
Sept. 28 — W. Third, 300 block — Homeless female arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Sept. 28 — E. 19th, 700 block — Vandalism reported. A subject reported this is the second weekend his truck had been egged and he believed it was because he has Trump support signs in his yard.
Sept. 28 — E. Fourth, 200 block — Female trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance.
Sept. 28 — W. Third, 300 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was warned for trespassing and told he would be cited if he returned.
Sept. 30 — W. Second, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone defecated twice and urinated in front of the front door.
Sept. 30 — Liberty Way, 1600 block — Damaged mailbox reported (criminal mischief).
Oct. 1 — Cherry Heights Road, 1100 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 1 — W. Second, 400 block — Male advised he was trespassing.
Oct. 1 — Webber Street, 1000 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
Oct. 1 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Semi truck driver refused to leave a parking lot (trespass).
Oct. 1 — E. Seventh — Trespass reported.
Oct. 1 — W. Sixth, 2700 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was having a diabetic issue. Medics responded and the male was taken to the hospital.
Oct. 1 — W. Second, 400 block — A male was reported to be in the road, yelling at passersby. He was advised that it is a crime to interfere with traffic.
Oct. 1 — E. 12th — Two juvenile males trespassed from a property after admitting to theft.
Oct. 1 — W. Cascade Court, 800 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 27 — Second Street and Boat Basin Overpass — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported. Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit and run.
Oct. 1 — 10th and Walnut — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .15 percent. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 1 — E. Second, 3500 block — Theft of a credit card reported. The card had been used and the loss reported at $200.
Oct. 1 — Court Street, 400 block — Stolen checks reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 26 — Webber and W. Second — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Sept. 26 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Traffic crash reported.
Sept. 26 — The Dalles — Traffic crash reported.
Sept. 27 — E. 13th, 500 block — Male cited for driving uninsured.
Sept. 28 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Minor injury traffic crash reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and one driver was issued citations.
Sept. 28 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Vehicle left in a business parking lot overnight was towed.
Sept. 29 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — A female reported eating in a drive thru when a vehicle ran over both of her feet. She was transported to the hospital (motor vehicle accident).
Sept. 29 — Trevitt Street, 1300 block — Traffic crash reported. A male lost his grip on a motorcycle on gravel.
Sept. 30 — E. 11th, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
Sept. 30 — W. Sixth and Hostetler — Two vehicle traffic crash reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Oct. 1 — W. second, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 1 — Dry Hollow Road, 1000 block — Two car traffic crash reported. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Both vehicles were towed.
Oct. 1 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 25 — Court Street, 400 block — Female cited and released for a warrant out of Linn County Circuit Court.
Sept. 28 — The Dalles — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for violation of a release agreement and a valid no contact order.
Sept. 29 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Male cited and released on a warrant out of Wasco County Circuit Court.
Sept. 29 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female approved for transport to NORCOR on a probation violation warrant out of Wasco County, but was later denied when the female divulged contact with someone with COVID. A summons was issued instead and the female advised to check in with her probation officer.
Sept. 30 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Male arrested on six failure to appear warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 1 — 12th and Washington — Male cited and released on a Wasco County misdemeanor warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 25 — W. 10th, 2300 block — Car prowl reported. A skateboard was stolen.
Sept. 25 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft II reported. A male ran from a store with unpaid merchandise. Officers chased the suspect, when he ran across the freeway. Officers found $205 in merchandise behind another business and returned it.
Sept. 26 — Sixth and Liberty — Stolen bike reported.
Sept. 26 — W. Seventh, 400 block — Burglary reported.
Sept. 26 — Klickitat County — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Sept. 26 — W. second, 1400 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft I, criminal mischief I, possession of a forged instrument and felony unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 26 — Crates Way, 3500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Sept. 27 — W. 13th, 800 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 27 — River Road, 200 block — Stolen cans reported.
Sept. 28 — W. Eighth, 200 block — Car prowl reported.
Sept. 28 — E. Fifth, 100 block — Theft of a recumbent bike, valued at $1,400, reported (theft I).
Sept. 28 — Mt. Hood Street, 1200 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
Sept. 28 — W. Second, 2900 block — Stolen vehicle reported. A male said a female out of Goldendale took his truck and there was a gun in the vehicle. Officers arrested the male for unauthorized use of the same motor vehicle he was reporting as stolen. The male said there was a firearm in the vehicle that belonged to him, but officers did not find any firearms.
Sept. 29 — Garrison Street, 1100 block — Wallet and firearm reported as stolen from a vehicle.
Sept. 29 — Ericksen Way, 2600 block — Car prowl reported. Three bank cards, two sets of wireless headphones and other electronic cords, and paperwork with personal information reported as stolen.
Sept. 29 — Denton Street, 2600 block — Car prowl reported. Items were strewn around a vehicle; nothing was reported missing except for a pair of sunglasses.
Sept. 29 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of lottery credits from a machine reported. The loss was $34.15.
Sept. 29 — Blakely Way, 1200 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft reported. A vehicle was also reported to have been egged.
Sept. 29 — E. Scenic Drive, 700 block — A 20-pound block of obsidian, valued at $200, was reported as stolen.
Sept. 30 — Laughlin Street, 900 block — Theft of a package reported.
Sept. 30 — Bridge Street, 1000 block — Car prowl reported. A glove box and center console were open and riffled through, although nothing appeared missing.
Sept. 30 — E. 11th, 1200 block — Car prowl reported. Firearm valued at $580 reported as stolen.
Oct. 1 — W. Second Place, 400 block — Car prowl reported. A prescription was stolen out of a glove box.
Oct. 1 — W. Sixth, 2600 block —Theft of a safe reported. A male was trespassed from a business.
Oct. 1 — E. 13th, 1900 block — Car prowl and theft of items from a vehicle reported.
Oct. 1 — E. 14th, 2000 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 1 — W. Eighth, 1200 block — Stolen bike reported.
Other:
Sept. 25-Oct. 1 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 15 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Sept. 26 — E. 12th and Union — Two juveniles were cited for curfew violations and transported home to parents.
Sept. 27 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Sept. 28 — The Dalles — Suicidal juvenile taken to the hospital after saying they wanted to stab and kill themselves.
Sept. 29 — The Dalles — Missing person reported.
Sept. 29 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited for drinking in public.
Oct. 1 — E. 12th, 1500 block — Unattended death reported.
Oct. 1 — The Dalles — Officers assisted with a possibly suicidal subject who had stated they had tried to cut themselves. The subject volunteered to go to the hospital.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
Sept. 28 to Oct. 4
Agency assists:
Sept. 28 — White Salmon — Officers assisted another agency with a juvenile issue.
Animal calls:
Sept. 30 — White Salmon — Dog owner warned for animal noise.
Oct. 4 — White Salmon — Dog owner warned for animal noise.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 2 — White Salmon — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 2 — Bingen — Subject trespassed from a property.
Oct. 2 — White Salmon — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 29 — Bingen — Disabled vehicle reported.
Oct. 4 — White Salmon — Suspicious vehicle, parked on private property, reported.
Other:
Sept. 29 — Bingen — Noise complaint reported. A subject was notified.
Oct. 1 — Bingen — Social security card reported as found.
Oct. 2 — White Salmon — Found wallet returned to its owner.
Hood River Police
Sept. 21 to Oct. 3
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 29 — Indian Creek Trail — Officers responded to an assault call. A Hood River female was arrested for a local warrant.
Sept. 29 — Second Street — Hood River female arrested for domestic violence against her boyfriend.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 1 — E. Marina Drive — The Dalles resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of felony unlawful possession of heron and misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 1 — Jaymar — A railroad employee located drug paraphernalia that had been abandoned near the tracks. The paraphernalia was picked up and secured for destruction.
Oct. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2800 block — Gresham resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of unlawful possession of schedule II narcotics. In the same incident, another Gresham resident was released on the felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Found drugs reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 30 — Freedom Drive, 2200 block — Theft reported. Money was taken from a female without her permission, and her debit card was also being used, along with other services such as food stamps.
Oct. 1 — Hazel Avenue, 2800 block — Hood River male reported an unauthorized, out of county utilities account opened in his name (identity theft).
Oct. 2 — E. Second — A male was reported to be on a vocational rental residence property. Property management explained nobody should be there. Contact was made with the male and it was determined he had been the victim of an internet scam, where he believed he had rented the property and was waiting for the owners to provide him with keys. His total loss was $1,700 (fraud).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 1 — Eugene Street — Single vehicle rollover crash with injury reported. The driver was transport-ed to the hospital via ambulance and later charged with reckless driving and criminal mischief.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 1 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for a Deschutes County warrant.
Oct. 1 — Westcliff Drive — Lebanon, Ore., resident arrested, cited and released on an outstanding warrant out of Linn County Municipal Court.
Oct. 3 — Hood River — Male cited and released for a warrant out of Wasco County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officers dispatched on a theft call. One subject was cited for theft II and another for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. All stolen property was recovered and returned.
Sept. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Possible theft of items from a vehicle reported.
Sept. 26 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
Sept. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
Sept. 28 — Hood River — Stolen chainsaw reported.
Sept. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Shoplifting reported. A Hood River resident was issued a criminal citation, then cited and released with a two-year trespass from a local business.
Oct. 1 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft of a bicycle reported. The bike had been taken off the back of the vehicle while parked in the downtown area.
Oct. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for robbery III and theft II, and lodged at NORCOR. The suspect had pushed the business’ loss prevention officer out of the way to flee with unpaid products.
Oct. 3 — 12th Street, 2000 block — Stolen firearm reported.
Other:
Sept. 24 — E. Port Marina Drive, 600 block — Found cell phone turned over at the police office for safekeeping.
Sept. 27 — Hood River — Officer contacted a female in personal distress. The female was transported to the emergency room. Due to the circumstances and her mental health, she was placed on a police officer hold.
