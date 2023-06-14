HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District Board of Directors approved Parkdale Elementary School Principal Gus Hedberg as the new HRCSD human resources director June 7. Current HRCSD Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey has accepted a human resources position with Northwest Regional Education Service District (NWRESD). Dalbey and Hedberg will transition to their new positions on July 1. Prior to Hedberg’s current nine-year principal position, he was a middle school vice principal, teacher, and elementary/middle school athletics director. He is bilingual and biliterate. Hedberg has worked in four schools throughout the county, spanning from Cascade Locks to Hood River to the upper valley.
“Gus is exceptionally organized and thoughtful, and he genuinely cares for students and staff,” said Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.
Hedberg said working as principal at Parkdale Elementary School has been the highlight of his career.
“I have had the opportunity of committing myself to a school with passionate and dedicated educators, curious children, and supportive families,” said Hedberg. “These community members and I have worked together to create a positive learning environment, collaborative culture, and thriving morale among staff members.”
