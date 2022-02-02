SALEM — Oregon hospitalizations for COVID-19 will peak at a much lower level than expected as state officials see the steep spike driven by the omicron variant showing strong signs of waning.
Oregon is seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel” with infection rates dropping in Portland and other areas of the state.
“The potential beginning of a decrease is real,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s health officer and top infectious disease expert, told reporters Friday, Jan. 28.
The health authority reported 7,222 new COVID-19 cases, down 649 cases from Thursday’s report. The state reported 19 new deaths on Friday.
Hospitals reported 1,125 patients with COVID-19, five less than Thursday. There are 176 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, up seven from the day before.
Oregon Health & Science University issued a new forecast Friday showing that hospitalizations would peak lower but later than projections last week.
Hospital patients with COVID-19 will likely top out at 1,200 on Feb. 6, according to the forecast presented by Dr. Peter Graven, the OHSU top statistical analyst.
That’s far below the 3,000 cases OHSU forecast at one point early in the year, and below the 1,533 projected last week. The lower plateau has pushed the peak five days beyond the Feb. 1 mark forecast last week.
The current numbers have hospitals “near the breaking point,” Sidelinger said.
The early signs of a drop in COVID-19 infections did not mean Oregon would soon change plans on vaccination and mask mandates.
Sidelinger said the state would file notices with the Secretary of State on Friday and Monday to make certain rules and restrictions on mask-wearing and vaccination requirements for health and educational staff stay in place. The rules were originally introduced on an emergency temporary basis, which can remain in force for a maximum of 180 days. Many of the rules hit the mark on Friday.
Sidelinger said the permanent rules would allow the measures to continue beyond the deadline. “These measures will not be in place forever,” he said.
Commented