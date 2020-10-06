Sandra Teel Trainer, 82 passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease and other natural causes. She was living in memory care in Hood River but was a proud Portlandian prior to that for over nine years. The funeral service will be held online/virtually, with details forthcoming.
Born at Bryn Mawr Hospital on April 27, 1938, Sandy grew up in and around Wayne, Pa. She attended Radnor High School and participated with gusto in just about everything they had to offer — field hockey, lacrosse, the yearbook, cheerleading, and more. Her father, Paul Teel, was both a teacher and the band leader at the school, while her mother, Jane Stetzer Teel, stayed home, cracked wise and raised Sandy and her brother Bob (Robert Teel).
Her gusto paid off and she attended Denison University in the late 1950s and received a Bachelor’s Degree. She became a school teacher and soon got married in 1961, remaining wedded for 40 years.
Justice, community, family and friends were her life. She not only talked about her deep belief in making society more equitable, but also put her voice, efforts and money behind her convictions. While raising three children in Bucks County, Pa., she volunteered and raised funds extensively for all kinds of organizations, including Planned Parenthood, the League of Women Voters, the YMCA, the Fresh Air Fund, and more, as well as serving as a school board member and president for the Central Bucks School District. And she never sat out an election — she campaigned for candidates and issues alike — usually, but not always, for Democrats.
Later in life she moved to Portland, Ore., and established an amazing set of friends from both her building and the non-profit organizations she continued to support. To know Sandy was to receive a birthday card from her every year, and of course, her kids, grandkids and larger family were doted on by her, to excess.
Sandy is survived by her children, Dwight Trainer (partner: Nancy Behrmann), David Trainer (partner: Jennifer Warnke) and Marsha Trainer (partner: Douglas Harris), and grandchildren, Dylan, Annika, Dehlia and Dalton, as well as several dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Her parents and brother preceded her in moving on.
Donations in her honor can be given to Planned Parenthood Keystone (www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-keystone/get-involved-us/donate), the Oregon Food Bank (give.oregonfoodbank.org/give/92782/#!/donation/checkout) and Alzheimer’s Research at Mayo Clinic (philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/).
We will post information about her online Celebration of Life at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/sandra-teel-trainer/5302.
